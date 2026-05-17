What is Ava Sambora's net worth?

Ava Sambora is an American model, actress, and mental health professional who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Ava Sambora is best known for being the daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora.

Although she grew up connected to two very famous entertainment figures, Ava has built a public identity that combines modeling, acting, education, and psychology. She appeared in the Judd Apatow comedy "This Is 40," modeled for fashion and lifestyle brands, and later pursued a more academic path, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University and a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California. Her life has occasionally drawn media attention because of her famous parents, but she has generally maintained a lower profile than many celebrity children. In 2026, she made headlines when she married investment associate Tyler Farrar in an outdoor California wedding attended by both of her parents.

Early Life

Ava Elizabeth Sambora was born on October 4, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She is the only child of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora. Her mother became one of television's most recognizable stars through roles on "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker," "Melrose Place," and "Spin City." Her father became famous as the longtime lead guitarist, songwriter, and backing vocalist for Bon Jovi.

Ava grew up around Hollywood and the music industry, but her childhood was also shaped by her parents' divorce. Locklear and Sambora married in 1994 and divorced in 2007, when Ava was still a child. Despite the split, both parents remained closely involved in her life, and Ava has often been described as a major source of grounding and motivation for Sambora, especially after his departure from Bon Jovi.

Acting and Modeling

Ava began appearing publicly at a young age, often accompanying her parents to events. She eventually stepped into entertainment herself, working as both a model and actress. One of her best-known acting credits came in the 2012 comedy "This Is 40," written and directed by Judd Apatow. The film starred Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, and Ava appeared in the movie during her teenage years.

She also appeared in the reality series "SummerBreak" and pursued modeling work, including fashion-related appearances and brand shoots. With her parents' visibility and her own polished public image, Ava attracted media attention as a celebrity daughter, but she did not pursue fame with the same intensity as many second-generation Hollywood figures.

Education and Mental Health Work

Ava later focused heavily on education. She attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology. She then continued her studies at the University of Southern California, earning a master's degree in marriage and family therapy.

That academic path marked an important shift in her public identity. Rather than relying solely on modeling or entertainment, Ava pursued a field centered on counseling, relationships, emotional health, and family systems. Her studies also gave her a career direction separate from both her mother's acting career and her father's music career.

Personal Life

Ava has been in a long-term relationship with Tyler Farrar, an investment associate at Pacific Partners Real Estate in Los Angeles. The couple appeared to make their relationship public in 2019, although photos of them together date back to their time at Loyola Marymount University.

Farrar proposed in February 2024 in a romantic setting surrounded by a white rose-covered arch and candles. The couple later celebrated their engagement with family and friends in October 2024, followed by a floral-themed bridal shower in 2026 that Ava attended with her mother.

On May 16, 2026, Ava and Tyler married in an outdoor ceremony at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. The wedding drew media attention because Locklear and Sambora reunited to walk their daughter down the aisle. Locklear attended with her partner, actor Lorenzo Lamas, while Sambora was also present to support Ava on her wedding day.