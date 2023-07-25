Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Sep 21, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: La Jolla Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.632 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Autumn Reeser's Net Worth

Autumn Reeser is an actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Autumn Reeser is known for her roles on the television series "The O.C.," "Entourage," and "The Arrangement." She also had a recurring role on "Grounded for Life," and appeared on a number of short-lived series, including "Complete Savages," "Valentine," and "No Ordinary Family." On the big screen, Reeser's credits include "The Girl Next Door," "Palo Alto," "Sully," and "The Legend of La Llorona."

Early Life and Education

Autumn Reeser was born on September 21, 1980. Growing up in Southern California, she acted in an array of local musical theater productions. As a teen, Reeser went to Carlsbad High School, graduating in 1998. She went on to attend UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, from which she graduated in 2004. Additionally, Reeser studied at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Television Career

After appearing in commercials for such companies as Burger King and IHOP, Reeser landed her first role in a television series as Ventu Girl in a 2001 episode of "Star Trek: Voyager." She subsequently appeared in some episodes of the MTV anthology series "Undressed." Reeser soon landed her biggest part yet, playing Alison on the sitcom "Grounded for Life" from season two to season four. During that time, she played Marcia Brady in the television film "The Brady Bunch in the White House," and had guest appearances on such shows as "George Lopez," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Cold Case." From 2004 to 2005, Reeser played the recurring role of Angela on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Complete Savages." After that, she began playing another recurring role, Taylor Townsend, in the third season of the teen drama series "The O.C." For the show's fourth and final season in 2007, the role became a main one. Reeser went on to star in the television films "Nature of the Beast" and "The American Mall." From 2008 to 2009, she played the recurring role of Phoebe Valentine on the short-lived series "Valentine."

Reeser had her next recurring role from 2009 to 2010, playing Lizzie Grant in the sixth and seventh seasons of HBO's "Entourage." Subsequently, she played the main role of Katie Andrews on the short-lived ABC sitcom "No Ordinary Family." From 2011 to 2013, in another recurring part, Reeser played Gabrielle Asano in seasons two to four of the "Hawaii Five-0" reboot. During that time, from 2012 to 2013, she had a main role on the short-lived ABC military drama series "Last Resort," and in 2013 had a recurring role in season three of "Necessary Roughness." Reeser also began starring in Hallmark Channel movies around this time; she would go on to appear in numerous of them, with credits including "Midnight Masquerade," "A Country Wedding," "A Bramble House Christmas," "Season for Love," and "The Wedding Veil" series. Elsewhere, Reeser had a recurring role on the E! series "The Arrangement" from 2017 to 2018.

Film Career

Reeser made her big-screen acting debut in the 2004 teen romcom "The Girl Next Door," playing the character Jane. The following year, she played Melora in the coming-of-age drama "Our Very Own." Her subsequent credits were "Americanese," "Palo Alto," and the direct-to-video horror sequel "Lost Boys: The Tribe." In 2010, Reeser appeared in the action thrillers "The Big Bang" and "Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball." After that, she was in "Possessions" and "So Undercover." In 2016, Reeser played Tess Sosa in Clint Eastwood's biographical drama "Sully," starring Tom Hanks. She subsequently starred in the crime thriller "Valley of Bones" and the science-fiction action horror film "Dead Trigger," both from 2017. Following a five-year break from the big screen, Reeser returned to star as Carly Candlewood in the 2022 horror film "The Legend of La Llorona."

Theater Career

Since 2006, Reeser has been a member of the WorkJuice Players, a Los Angeles-based theater troupe known for putting on the retro radio-themed production "The Thrilling Adventure Hour." The show ran until the spring of 2015. Reeser later starred in the West Coast premiere of Nicky Silver's "Too Much Sun" in 2019. She has also performed in various cabarets around LA.

Other Appearances

Beyond acting, Reeser has been featured in some magazines. She graced the cover of the December 2006 issue of Stuff, and appeared in editorials for Maxim, Zooey, and Celebrity Skin.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Reeser married writer and director Jesse Warren in the spring of 2009. The pair had two sons named Finneus and Dashiell before divorcing in late 2014.

In 2014, a biography of Reeser entitled "No Ordinary Girl" was released. The book was written by her friend Patrick Loubatière.

In 2010 Autumn and Jesse paid $1.3 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. In the wake of their divorce they listed this home for sale for $1.7 million.