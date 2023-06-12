Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Aug 9, 1976 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Beaumont, Puy-de-Dôme Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: France 💰 Compare Audrey Tautou's Net Worth

What Is Audrey Tautou's Net Worth?

Audrey Tautou is a French actress and model who has a net worth of $20 million. Audrey Tautou gained international fame when she starred as Amélie Poulain in the 2001 French romantic comedy "Amélie." She has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Venus Beauty Institute" (1999), "Dirty Pretty Things" (2002), "A Very Long Engagement" (2004), "The Da Vinci Code" (2006), "Coco Before Chanel" (2009), "The Odyssey" (2016), and "The Trouble With You" (2018) and the TV movies "Coeur de cible" (1996) and "La Vieille Barrière" (1998). Audrey also voiced Mora on the PBS Kids Go! series "Postcards from Buster" from 2006 to 2007, and she co-wrote and co-directed the 2007 music video "M & Sean Lennon: L'éclipse." Tautou has modeled for L'Oreal, Chanel, and Montblanc, and she has appeared in magazines such as "Harper's Bazaar," "Vogue," and "Elle." Audrey was named the face of Chanel No. 5 in 2009. Tautou received the honor of being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2004, and in 2018, she was made a Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, an honor given to individuals who have "significantly contributed to the enrichment of the French cultural inheritance."

Early Life

Audrey Tautou was born Audrey Justine Tautou on August 9, 1976, in Beaumont, Puy-de-Dôme, France. She is the daughter of teacher Eveline Tautou and dental surgeon Bernard Tautou, and her parents named her after actress Audrey Hepburn. Tautou became interested in acting at a young age and began taking lessons at the Paris drama school Cours Florent. There, she learned Italian and English. She later attended the Institut Catholique de Paris. Audrey has three siblings, Bathilde, Tifenn, and Aurélien.

Career

Tautou made her television debut in the 1996 TV movie "Coeur de cible," and she followed it with "La vérité est un vilain défaut" in 1997 and "Bébés boum" and "Chaos technique" in 1998. Early in her career, she also guest-starred on "Cordier and Son: Judge and Cop" (1997) and "Julie Lescaut" (1998). In 1998, Audrey competed on "Jeunes Premiers" ("The Young Debuts"), and she was named Best Young Actress at that year's Béziers Festival of Young Actors. Her first feature film was 1999's "Venus Beauty Institute," which earned her awards from the Cabourg Film Festival, César Awards, Lumières Awards, and SACD Awards. In 2000, Tautou appeared in the films "Épouse-moi," "Pretty Devils," "Le Libertin," and "Happenstance." In 2001, she starred as Amélie Poulain in "Amélie," which grossed $174.2 million against a $10 million budget and earned Audrey numerous awards and nominations. She also appeared in the film "God Is Great and I'm Not" that year, then she starred in 2002's "He Loves Me… He Loves Me Not," "L'Auberge espagnole," and "Dirty Pretty Things" and 2003's "Les Marins perdus," "Not on the Lips," and "Happy End." Tautou received a César Award nomination and two European Film Award nominations for her performance in 2004's "A Very Long Engagement," and in 2005, she appeared in the film "Russian Dolls."

In 2006, Audrey co-starred with Tom Hanks, Ian McKellen, and Alfred Molina in "The Da Vinci Code," which grossed $760 million at the box office. That year she also starred in the film "Priceless," sharing a NRJ Ciné Award for Best Kiss with her co-star Gad Elmaleh. Next, Tautou appeared in "Hunting and Gathering" (2007), "De vrais mensonges" (2010), "Delicacy" (2011), "Headwinds" (2012), "Thérèse Desqueyroux" (2012), "Mood Indigo" (2013), "Chinese Puzzle" (2013), "Microbe & Gasoline" (2015), and "Eternity" (2015), and she received a BAFTA Award nomination for her portrayal of Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel in 2009's "Coco Before Chanel." In 2016, Audrey played Simone Melchior Cousteau, the wife of Jacques Cousteau, in the biographical film "The Odyssey," and she appeared in the comedy-drama "Open at Night." She then starred in the films "Santa & Cie" (2017) and "The Jesus Rolls" (2019) and earned a César Award nomination for 2018's "The Trouble With You."

Personal Life

Audrey attended church during her youth, and when asked about the religious controversy surrounding "The Da Vinci Code," she stated, "There have been hundreds of books written on this subject and this is just fiction; it's not a true story or a documentary. It's also not a religious movie." She added, "I was brought up going to church, although I'm not officially a Catholic, and I do believe in God, well, my God."

Awards and Nominations

Tautou has earned two BAFTA Award nominations, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Amélie" (2002) and Best Leading Actress for "Coco Before Chanel" (2010). She has received five César Award nominations, winning for Most Promising Actress for "Venus Beauty Institute" (2000). Her other nominations were for Best Actress for "Amélie" (2002), "A Very Long Engagement" (2005), and "Coco Before Chanel" (2010) and Best Supporting Actress for "The Trouble with You" (2019). Audrey has earned four European Film Award nominations, European Actress for "Amélie" and "A Very Long Engagement" and the EFA People's Choice Award for Best European Actress for "Dirty Pretty Things" and "A Very Long Engagement." She received an Honorary Award at the 2016 Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, and she was named Best International Actress for "The Da Vinci Code" at the 2007 Jupiter Awards.

"Amélie" also earned Tautou awards from the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Lumières Awards, and Sant Jordi Awards and nominations from the Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards, Satellite Awards, Empire Awards, Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, and Russian Guild of Film Critics. She won a Lumières Award for Most Promising Young Actress and a Cabourg Romantic Film Festival Best New Actress award for "Venus Beauty Institute," and she was honored with the Suzanne Bianchetti Award at the 2000 SACD Awards. Audrey received a CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Actress – International Competition for " Thérèse Desqueyroux" in 2014, and she earned a Globes de Cristal Award nomination for Best Actress for "The Odyssey" in 2017.