Atticus Shaffer Net Worth:

Atticus Shaffer is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Atticus Shaffer is best known for starring as Brick Heck on ABC's "The Middle" from 2009 to 2018. He appeared in all 215 of the shows 205 episodes. Atticus has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "Hancock" (2008), "An American Carol" (2008), "The Unborn" (2009), and "I'll Be Next Door for Christmas" (2018) and the television series "Days of Our Lives" (2007), "Human Giant" (2007), "My Name Is Earl" (2009), and "Never Have I Ever" (2020). Shaffer has voiced Albert Glass on "Fish Hooks" (2010–2014), Peedee Fryman on "Steven Universe" (2013–2018), Ono on "The Lion Guard" (2016–2019), Grumpy Toad on "Pete the Cat" (2017–2022), and Melvin on "Harvey Girls Forever!" (2018–2020), and he has also lent his voice to the films "Frankenweenie" (2009), "Super Buddies" (2013), and "Monkey Up" (2016) and the TV shows "The Penguins of Madagascar" (2011), "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh" (2016–2018), "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" (2017–2019), and "Firebuds" (2022).

Early Life

Atticus Shaffer was born Atticus Ronald Shaffer on June 19, 1998, in Santa Clarita, California. Atticus is the son of Debbie and Ron Shaffer, who named him after Atticus Finch from "To Kill a Mockingbird." Shaffer was born with a genetic disorder called type four osteogenesis imperfecta, which causes a short stature and brittle bones. In 2010, Atticus spoke to "People" magazine about living with osteogenesis imperfecta, stating, "It's a small portion of me and nothing more. I take extra precautions where I step to make sure it's safe. And I shouldn't do anything with heavy lifting or anything that could make me slip and fall."

Career

Shaffer made his TV debut in a 2007 episode of the CBS sitcom "The Class," then he guest-starred on "Days of Our Lives" (2007), "Human Giant" (2007), "Carpoolers" (2008), "Out of Jimmy's Head" (2008), and "My Name Is Earl" (2009). His first film was 2008's "Leaving Barstow," and that year he also appeared in the Will Smith-Charlize Theron superhero movie "Hancock" and the David Zucker-directed satirical comedy "An American Carol." In 2009, Atticus appeared in the supernatural horror film "The Unborn" and co-starred with Ariel Winter, Pauly Shore, George Wendt, and French Stewart in the comedy "Opposite Day." From 2009 to 2018, Shaffer played Brick Heck on the ABC sitcom "The Middle" alongside Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, and Eden Sher. The series aired 215 episodes over nine seasons and won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2011. In 2013, Atticus told "Wired" magazine that he was similar to Brick, stating, "For this character, I've more or less just changed my clothes, but it's me. I am a big reader in real life and I nerd out over the weirdest stuff. That's just how I am. I would just rather march to the beat of my own drummer and not have to worry about what's popular. If it's cool to me, I'm good."

From 2010 to 2014, Shaffer voiced Albert Glass on the Disney Channel/Disney XD series "Fish Hooks," and around this time, he guest-starred on "I'm in the Band" (2011), "Shake It Up" (2011), and "See Dad Run" (2012). In 2012, he voiced Edgar "E" Gore in the Tim Burton-directed stop-motion animated film "Frankenweenie," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. From 2016 to 2019, Atticus provided the voice of Ono the egret on the Disney Junior series "The Lion Guard," which was based on "The Lion King." Shaffer reprised the role in the TV movies "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar" (2015), "The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar" (2017) and "The Lion Guard: Battle for the Pride Lands" (2019). In 2018, he appeared in the comedy "I'll Be Next Door for Christmas," and in 2020, he guest-starred on the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." In 2021, Atticus voiced several roles in the Netflix film "Arlo the Alligator Boy."

Personal Life

Atticus is a Christian, and he was baptized in 2015. In a 2018 interview with "Pure Flix," Shaffer said that he did daily Bible study with his mom and that they alternated between the Old Testament and the New Testament. Atticus has video gaming profiles on YouTube and Twitch under the title "AtticusShafferVlog," and he plays games such as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "The Long Dark." In 2015, Shaffer spoke to the New Zealand news website "Stuff" about his hobbies, stating, "I am a huge nerd. I love video games, I love watching 'The Walking Dead' and I love movies. I'm still into Lego, but what I do is stop-motion animation with my Lego. I make little movies and think of script ideas."

Awards and Nominations

Shaffer has been nominated for three Behind the Voice Actors Awards, winning Best Male Vocal Performance by a Child for "Frankenweenie" in 2013. The cast of "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar" earned a Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short nomination in 2016, and "The Lion Guard" cast received a nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series in 2017. In 2011, Atticus and his "The Middle" siblings Charlie McDermott and Eden Sher were nominated for a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Ensemble in a TV Series, and in 2013, Shaffer earned an Annie Award nomination for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production for "Frankenweenie."