What is Asia Kate Dillon's net worth and salary?

Asia Kate Dillon is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Asia Kate Dillon was born in Ithaca, New York in November 1984. They identify as non-binary and use singular they pronouns. Dillon is best known for starring as Brandy on the television series "Orange is the New Black" and as Tyler Mason on "Billions." Asia Kate Dillon was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Orange Is the New Black in 2018. They founded MIRROR/FIRE productions.

Early Life

Asia Kate Dillon was born in Ithaca, New York on November 15, 1984. Dillon was interested in pursuing a career the arts and acting from a young age. While still in high school, Dillon enrolled in and completed the Meisner training program at The Actor's Workshop of Ithaca during their junior year. At the age of 16, Dillon was the youngest student ever admitted to the class. They went on to enroll at and graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Career

In 2007, Dillon landed one of their first roles as the titular role of Rachel Corrie in the play "My Name is Rachel Corrie." They then took part in a workshop of plays with a number of Academy Award and Tony Award-winning playwrights. They booked a featured lead role as Lucifer in "The Mysteries." This was followed by a role in "The Tempest" at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. In 2009, they booked a role in the short film "My Popcorn Nights." In 2011, they were cast in the television film "Hitting the Wall" in the role of Jocelynn. The same year, they also appeared in "Marcus Garland: A Necessary Option."

In 2015, Dillon appeared in the film "Opus for All." They also cast in an episode of "Younger" and an episode of "Master of None" the same year. The following year proved to be their breakout year when they were cast in the popular Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" as the character of Brandy, a prison inmate who is a white supremacist. Dillon appeared as a recurring character in the series from 2016 to 2019. They were featured in 19 total episodes. When cast in the show, Dillon became one of the first openly non-binary actors to be cast in a major television show.

While still appearing on "Orange is the New Black," Dillon was also cast on "Billions" in 2017 as character Taylor Mason. "Billions" follows the story of a hedge fund manager as he accumulates wealth and power in the high finance industry. Dillon's character is a market analyst on the show. Dillon has so far appeared in 47 episodes of the show.

Dillon also had a very successful year in 2019, as they booked multiple different projects. They booked one of their most prominent film roles when they were cast as The Adjudicator in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" starring Keanu Reeves. They were also cast in the web series "Gen:Lock" and voiced the character of Valentina Romanyszyn. They performed in that role until 2021. Additionally, they voiced a character in a 2019 episode of "The Simpsons."

In 2020, Dillon was cast in the film "The Outside Story" as the character of Inez. They also played the character of Cam Stone in the video game "Fast & Furious Crossroads," lending both their voice and body for motion capture animations to the character. In 2022, Dillon appeared in the Broadway revival of "Macbeth" which played at the Longacre Theatre. They were cast in the role of Malcolm. In 2023, they voiced a character in an episode of the series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

Over the course of their still developing career, Dillon's skills on screen have already been acknowledged at a number of different award shows. In 2017, they were nominated at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for their work in "Billions." The following year, they received an ensemble nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work in "Orange is the New Black." In both 2018 and 2019, they were nominated at the Critics' Choice Television Awards for their role in "Billions," again in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Additionally, "Billions" has also been nominated multiple times for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama series for its representation of the LGBTQ community, as Dillon plays a non-binary character in the show.

Personal Life

Dillon identifies as non-binary and explained in 2015 that they began removing gendered pronouns from their biography. They have stated that auditioning for the role of Mason helped them better understand their gender identity. Dillon is pansexual, a sexual orientation that is attracted to multiple genders. In various interviews, they have stated they consider gender to be a spectrum and feel their gender falls outside the traditional boxes of man or woman.