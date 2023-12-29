What is Ashley Jensen's Net Worth?

Ashley Jensen is a Scottish actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Ashley Jensen is known for her roles on the television series "Extras," "Ugly Betty," "Agatha Raisin," and "Shetland." She has also appeared on such shows as "Roughnecks," "City Central," "EastEnders," "Accidentally on Purpose," and "After Life," among many others. Jensen's film credits, meanwhile, include "Topsy-Turvy," "The Legend of Barney Thomson," and the animated films "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Arthur Christmas."

Early Life and Education

Ashley Jensen was born on August 11, 1969 in Annan, Scotland. She studied drama at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

Television Career

Jensen first appeared on television in a 1990 episode of the Scottish sitcom "City Lights." She next appeared in the comedy series "Rab C. Nesbitt." In 1993, Jensen played the daughter of Billy Connolly's character in an episode of the anthology series "Screen One." The following year, she played eccentric secretary Rosie in the final season of the BBC sitcom "May to December," and began playing Heather on "Roughnecks," another BBC show. Throughout the remainder of the decade, Jensen appeared on such shows as "The Bill," "The Baldy Man," "Capital Lives," "Bad Boys," and "Dangerfield." She also had a main role on the police procedural series "City Central," which aired from 1998 to 2000. In the latter year, Jensen played Fiona Morris on the long-running soap opera "EastEnders." From 2001 to 2003, she had a recurring role on "Clocking Off." Jensen began one of her most famous roles in 2005, playing the good-hearted but socially inept Maggie Jacobs on the Ricky Gervais sitcom "Extras." For her work on the show, which ran through 2007, Jensen earned numerous plaudits, including Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations.

In 2006, Jensen starred opposite Patrick Stewart in the four-part ITV series "Eleventh Hour." The same year, she began playing seamstress Christina McKinney on the ABC series "Ugly Betty," her first major American television show. Jensen was a series regular in the role for the show's first three seasons, and then a guest star for the fourth and final season in 2010. Meanwhile, from 2007 to 2015, she narrated the British medical reality television program "Embarrassing Bodies," and from 2009 to 2010 starred on the short-lived American sitcom "Accidentally on Purpose." Also in 2010, Jensen starred in the BBC television film "Accidental Farmer." She went on to star in the two-part ITV program "The Reckoning" in 2011. Jensen landed her next major role in 2014, starring as the titular character in the British series "Agatha Raisin." The following year, she began playing the recurring role of Fran on the sitcom "Catastrophe." In 2017, Jensen starred in the six-part series "Love, Lies & Records," and from 2019 to 2022 had a main role on the Netflix series "After Life." Among her other credits is the crime drama series "Shetland," which she joined for the eighth season in 2023.

Film Career

Jensen made her major motion picture debut playing Miss Tringham in Mike Leigh's 1999 period drama "Topsy-Turvy." She didn't return to the big screen until 2005, when she played Lindsey in Michael Winterbottom's comedy "A Cock and Bull Story." After another break, Jensen appeared alongside Martin Freeman in the 2009 Christmas musical comedy "Nativity!" The year after that, she voiced characters in the animated films "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Gnomeo & Juliet," roles she would later reprise for the films' respective sequels. In 2011, Jensen played Fanny in the period romantic comedy "Hysteria" and voiced Bryony in the animated film "Arthur Christmas." For the latter, she earned an Annie Award nomination. Jensen continued voice acting in 2012 with a role in Aardman Animations' "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."

In 2013, Jensen appeared in the dance film "All Stars." She followed that with a role in the 2014 American comedy "Small Time." In 2015, Jensen had a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos's "The Lobster," and played Detective Inspector June Robertson in Robert Carlyle's "The Legend of Barney Thomson." The film also starred Carlyle, along with Ray Winstone and Emma Thompson. Later, in 2019, Jensen voiced the feisty Scottish Terrier Jock in Disney's remake of its 1955 animated film "Lady and the Tramp." Her other notable film credits include the Christmas comedy musical "Christmas on Mistletoe Farm," which was released on Netflix in 2022. The film was directed by Debbie Isitt, who had previously directed Jensen in the 2009 film "Nativity!" and the 2013 ITV series "Love and Marriage."

Personal Life

In 2007, Jensen married English actor Terence Beesley. Together, they had a son named Frankie. The couple remained married until Beesley died by suicide in late 2017. Jensen went on to marry English actor and director Kenny Doughty in 2023.