What is Ashley Gold's net worth?

Ashley Gold is an American pawn shop manager and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Ashley became famous when her family's business, American Jewelry and Loan, was featured on the TruTV reality series "Hardcore Pawn." The series, which aired 162 episodes over nine seasons between 2010 and 2015, also featured her father, Les Gold, her brother, Seth, and her mother, Lili Gold, as well as various pawnshop employees.

Ashley began working in her father's pawnshop, American Jewelry and Loan, when she was in elementary school. She wrote her first pawn receipt when she was just seven years old. She graduated from the University of Michigan, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She went on to earn her Diamond Certification from the Gemological Institute of America and then returned to her father's shop full-time. She now serves as the General Manager.

Hardcore Pawn

Ashley, her father, brother and mother and the family business, American Jewelry and Loan, were the subject of the truTv series, "Hardcore Pawn." The series premiered with a pilot episode on December 21, 2009, and became a regular series in August 2010. It ran for nine seasons, with the final episode airing in 2015. Over its run, it produced 162 episodes. The show's 2010 premiere attracted 2 million viewers and was at one point the most-watched show in truTv's history.

The series helped establish the genre of pawn shop reality shows, though it took a notably different approach from its contemporaries by emphasizing conflict and drama over historical items and negotiations.

The show focused on:

Daily operations of the pawn shop

Family dynamics between Les Gold and his children, particularly the sibling rivalry between Seth and Ashley

Dramatic interactions with customers trying to pawn or sell items

Unique or unusual items brought into the store

The show was known for:

Its confrontational nature and frequent heated arguments with customers

Being set in Detroit during a period of economic hardship

Drawing comparisons to History Channel's "Pawn Stars," though "Hardcore Pawn" had a grittier, more dramatic tone

Controversy over whether many of the customer interactions were staged or exaggerated for television

High ratings for truTV, becoming one of the network's most successful shows at the time

AshleyGold.com

Ashley is also known as Ashley Broad, thanks to her 2003 marriage to Jordan Broad. In 2015, she launched Pawn Chick Shopping, which eventually became AshleyGold.com, where she sells handmade men's and women's gold jewelry.

In 2006, Ashley and Jordan paid $645,000 for a home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Today, this home is worth around $900,000.