Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Dec 18, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Anaheim Hills Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.61 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ashley Benson's Net Worth

What is Ashley Benson's Net Worth?

Ashley Benson is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $12 million. Born in Anaheim, California, Ashley Benson began studying dance before she started kindergarten. She began performing as a dancer and singer when she was four. From there, she moved into modeling, and was signed by the Ford Modeling Agency when she was eight. She began focusing on acting work in the early 2000s, and played a supporting role on "Days of Our Lives" from 2004 to 2007. She then began to focus on film work, playing supporting or starring roles in such projects as "13 Going on 30", "Bring It On: In It to Win It", "Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal", and "Bart Got a Room". She also starred in the short-lived series, "Eastwick". In 2009, she was cast in the role that would make her a household name, as Hanna Marin on "Pretty Little Liars".

Early Life

Ashley Benson was born on December 18, 1989, in Anaheim Hills, California. She was born to parents Shannon and Jeff Benson and grew up with her older sister, Shaylene. Benson began competitive dancing at the age of three. She studied various dance styles including ballet, jazz, tap, and hip hop. She also began singing in choir at a young age, performing a solo at her church at the age of four. Benson also participated in musicals and community theater as a child. When she was eight years old, she signed a contract with Ford Modelsd and began appearing in a number of print ads.

Career

In 2002, Benson first appeared on screen in an episode of "The District." She also appeared in episodes of "The West Wing" and "Nikki" the same year. In 2004, she had a small role in the film "13 Going on 30" and landed an episode of "Strong Medicine." The same year, she also landed her first recurring role when she was cast in "Days of Our Lives" as character Abigail Deveraux. She remained on the soap opera until 2007.

While on "Days of Our Lives," Benson also appeared in episodes of "7th Heaven," "Zoey 101," and "The O.C." She also appeared in the short film "Neighbors" in 2005 and was cast as the character of Carson in the film "Bring it On: In It to Win It." In 2008, she appeared in "Bart Got a Room" and in the television film "Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal." The same year, she also appeared in episodes of "CSI: Miami" and "Supernatural. In 2009 and 2010, she appeared in "Eastwick" and "Christmas Cupid," respectively."

In 2010, Benson landed what would become her most well-known role when she was cast in the teen series "Pretty Little Liars" as the character of Hanna Marin, one of the main roles. The series is based on the novel series of the same name by author Sara Shepard. Benson's character is considered the diva of the show and "it girl" of the friend group. Benson remained on the series for 160 episodes from 2010 to 2017. While on the show, she received numerous awards and nominations at the Young Hollywood Awards, the Youth Rock Awards, the Capricho Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. She later reprised the role of Hanna Marin in two episodes of the spin-off series "Ravenswood."

While on "Pretty Little Liars," Benson continued working in other projects as well. She was cast in the film "Spring Breakers" after actress Emma Roberts dropped out due to creative reasons. The film tells the story of four college students who are arrested and then bailed out by a drug and arms dealer over spring break. She co-starred in the film alongside Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and James Franco. The film was released in March of 2013 and Benson was nominated at the MTV Movie Awards and the Capricho Awards for her kiss scene in the film with James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens. The same year, she also appeared in an episode of the popular CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" and became a model for eveningwear designer Faviana.

In 2015, Benson appeared in the independent horror film "Ratter" as the character of Emma Taylor. She also worked as a camera operator on the film, one of her first behind the scenes experiences. The same year, she appeared in the film "Pixels" as a fictional game character who is brought to life. In 2016, she appeared in two films – "Elvis & Nixon" and "Chronically Metropolitan." The former film is a biographical comedy-drama.

In 2018, Benson starred alongside Cara Delevingne and Elisabeth Moss in Alex Ross Perry's musical drama film "Her Smell." The film received generally positive reviews and Benson did all of her own vocals for the film's soundtrack. In 2021, she appeared in the film "The Birthday Cake." The following year, she was cast in three films – "Private Property," "The Loneliest Boy in the World," and "Angry Neighbors." In 2023, she both acted in and produced the film "Alone at Night." The same year, she also appeared in the film "Mob Land."

Over the course of her career, Benson has also appeared in a number of music videos for artists like Lil' Romeo, NLT, Puddle of Mudd, One Call, Hot Chelle Rae, and The Akergirls.

Personal Life

Benson was often suspected to be in a relationship with her "Pretty Little Liars" co-star Tyler Blackburn. In 2019, Blackburn stated in an interview that their relationship did sometimes blur the lines between friendship and more but ultimately the two did not officially date and remained good friends. From 2018 to 2020, Benson was in a high profile relationship with English model and actress Cara Delevingne. In 2020, she began dating rapper G-Eazy. Their relationship ended in 2021. Since January 2023, Benson has been in a relationship with Brandon Davis, the grandson of late billionaire Marvin Davis. The couple got engaged in July 2023. Benson lives in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In June 2020 Ashley paid $4.5 million for a home located in an LA gated community called Laughlin Park. She sold this home in August 2023 for $9.5 million.