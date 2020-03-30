Asher Angel net worth: Asher Angel is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring as Jonah Beck on the TV series Andi Mack and as Billy Batson in the movie Shazam!.

Asher Angel was born in Phoenix, Arizona in September 2002. He made his debut in the film Jolene in 2008. Angel starred as Jonah Beck on the Disney Channel television series Andi Mack from 2017 to 2019. He has appeared in the films Driven to Dance and Shazam!. Asher Angel has appeared in the shorts Hate from a Distance, How do you do that Voodoo?, Disney Channels Stars: DuckTales Theme Song, Asher Angel: Snow Globe Wonderland, Asher Angel: Getaway, Asher Angel: Chemistry, Asher Angel: One Thought Away ft. Wiz Khalifa, Asher Angel Feat. Wiz Khalifa: One Thought Away, Annie LeBlanc: Utopia, and Asher Angel: Chills. He has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. Asher Angel won a Young Entertainer Award in 2019 for Best Young Ensemble – Television Series for Andi Mack.