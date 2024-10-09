What is Artem Chigvintsev's Net Worth?

Artem Chigvintsev is a Russian professional dancer and choreographer who has a net worth of $4 million. Artem Chigvintsev is best known for his many appearances on the dance competition television shows "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Dancing with the Stars." He won the eighth season of the former show with his celebrity partner Kara Tointon, and won the 29th season of the latter show with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Among his other appearances, Chigvintsev performed in the live dance show "Burn the Floor" and was a main cast member on the final two seasons of the E! reality series "Total Bellas."

Early Life

Artem Chigvintsev was born on June 12, 1982 in Izhevsk in what was then the Udmurt Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic of the USSR. In his early 20s in 2003, he moved to the United States and started dancing with champion ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock.

So You Think You Can Dance

Chigvintsev made his reality television debut when he auditioned for the first season of the dance competition series "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2005. Although he was eliminated, he returned for the show's second season as a choreographer. Later on, in 2011, Chigvintsev served as a choreographer on the short-lived British adaptation of "So You Think You Can Dance."

Burn the Floor

After his time on "So You Think You Can Dance," Chigvintsev joined the cast of the live dance show "Burn the Floor." As a member of the cast from 2009 to 2010, he performed on both Broadway in the United States and the West End in England.

Strictly Come Dancing

Coming from "Burn the Floor," Chigvintsev joined the BBC dance competition television series "Strictly Come Dancing" for its eighth season in 2010. With his celebrity partner, actress Kara Tointon, he went on to win the competition by defeating the pair of Matt Baker and Aliona Vilani in the final. For the next season of "Strictly Come Dancing," in 2011, Chigvintsev was partnered with actress, singer, and model Holly Valance. The pair ended up finishing in fourth place. Returning in 2012 for the tenth season of "Strictly Come Dancing," Chigvintsev was paired with television presenter Fern Britton; they finished in tenth place. He competed on one more season of the show, in 2013, when he was partnered with actress Natalie Gumede. The pair reached the final, and tied for second place behind champions Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Dancing with the Stars

After competing on "Strictly Come Dancing" for four seasons, Chigvintsev came to the United States in 2014 to appear on the ABC dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars." He appeared as a member of the Dance Troupe on the show's 18th season before being promoted to a professional dancer for the show's 19th season. That season, Chigvintsev and his partner Lea Thompson finished in sixth place. Returning for season 20, he was paired with legendary singer Patti LaBelle, with whom he came in eighth place. Chigvintsev didn't compete on season 21 due to last-minute casting changes, but came back for season 22 as the partner of actress Mischa Barton. That season, he had one of his worst overall finishes, coming in 11th place. Chigvintsev improved somewhat in season 23 by coming in eighth place with his partner Maureen McCormick. Paired with former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan for season 24, he finished tied for sixth place. In season 25, Chigvintsev and his partner Nikki Bella tied for seventh place.

In season 26, Chigvintsev had his worst finish yet on "Dancing with the Stars" when he and his partner Jamie Anderson were eliminated in the first week of competition, in a double elimination with the pair of Johnny Damon and Emma Slater. He had another off season in season 27, when he and partner Danelle Umstead were eliminated in the second week of competition. After skipping season 28, Chigvintsev returned for season 29 as the partner of television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe, formerly of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." The pair went on to win the season, beating Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson in the final. With his victory, Chigvintsev became the only professional dancer to win both "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Dancing with the Stars." He returned for season 30 as the partner of actress Melora Hardin, and finished in sixth place. In season 31, with his partner Heidi D'Amelio, Chigvintsev came in eighth place. For season 32, he partnered with Charity Lawson, his second celebrity partner who had starred on "The Bachelorette." The pair finished in fourth place.

Other Appearances

Among his other appearances, Chigvintsev was in the 2009 music video for the Pussycat Dolls song "Hush Hush; Hush Hush." Later, from 2020 to 2021, he was a main cast member on the final two seasons of the E! reality television series "Total Bellas," a spinoff of "Total Divas" starring professional wrestlers the Bella Twins. Chigvintsev had previously partnered with Nikki Bella on "Dancing with the Stars."

Personal Life

Chigvintsev married his first wife, his dancing partner Giselle Peacock, in 2004. After their divorce in 2005, he dated "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba from 2006 to 2008. Chigvintsev subsequently dated his "Strictly Come Dancing" partner Kara Tointon from 2010 to 2014.

In 2019, Chigvintsev got engaged to his former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Nikki Bella. The couple had a son named Matteo in the summer of 2020. Chigvintsev and Bella married in 2022, and divorced in 2024 after Chigvintsev was charged and arrested for domestic violence.