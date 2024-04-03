Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Jun 16, 1962 (61 years old) Birthplace: Pretoria Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Spokesperson, Voice Actor Nationality: South Africa 💰 Compare Arnold Vosloo's Net Worth

What is Arnold Vosloo's Net Worth?

Arnold Vosloo is a South African actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Arnold Vosloo is known for his roles in such films as "The Mummy," "Hard Target," and "Darkman II" and "Darkman III." He is also known for his role as terrorist Habib Marwan in the fourth season of the television series "24." Elsewhere on television, Vosloo had recurring roles on "Chuck," "NCIS," "Bones," and "Bosch," among other series, and starred in the Netflix series "Ludik."

Early Life and Education

Arnold Vosloo was born on June 16, 1962 in Pretoria, South Africa to stage-actor parents. He is an Afrikaner of Dutch and German ancestry, and has one sister. After graduating from high school and serving in the military, Vosloo took drama courses at Technikon Pretoria.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Taking after his parents, Vosloo began his acting career on the stage. He acted in South African productions of such plays as "Don Juan," "Hamlet," and "Torch Song Trilogy," and won multiple Dalro Awards for his performances.

Film Career

In 1984, Vosloo made his big-screen acting debut as the star of the South African war satire "Boetie Gaan Border Toe." He subsequently had a supporting role in the 1985 West German drama "Morenga." The following year, Vosloo reprised his first starring role in the sequel film "Boetie Op Manoeuvres." In 1987, he appeared in four films: the play adaptation "Saturday Night at the Palace," the science-fiction fantasy film "Gor," the post-apocalyptic science-fiction action film "Steel Dawn," and the war film "Skeleton Coast." Vosloo closed out the decade with roles in "Act of Piracy," "Reason to Die," "The Revenger," and "Circles in a Forest." In the early 1990s, he appeared in Ridley Scott's epic historical drama "1492: Conquest of Paradise" and John Woo's action film "Hard Target." Vosloo went on to star in the direct-to-video superhero sequels "Darkman II: The Return of Durant" and "Darkman III: Die Darkman Die," replacing Liam Neeson from the first film in the title role. After those, he starred in the family adventure film "Zeus and Roxanne" and the science-fiction film "Progeny."

In 1999, Vosloo had one of his most memorable roles as the villainous ancient Egyptian high priest Imhotep in the blockbuster action adventure film "The Mummy." He reprised the role in the 2001 sequel "The Mummy Returns." Vosloo next starred in the 2002 direct-to-video action film "Con Express." The year after that, he appeared in "Agent Cody Banks" and "Endangered Species." In 2004, Vosloo returned to South Africa to star in the post-apartheid drama "Forgiveness." He next played Colonel Coetzee in the 2006 action thriller "Blood Diamond." Vosloo's subsequent credits included "Living & Dying" and "Odysseus and the Isle of the Mists." In 2009, he played the villain Zartan in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," a role he later reprised in the 2013 sequel "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." Between the two films, Vosloo lent his voice to the direct-to-video animated superhero films "All-Star Superman" and "Green Lantern: Emerald Knights." His other notable credits have included "Odd Thomas," "The Harrowing," "Silverton Siege," and "Condor's Nest."

Television Career

Vosloo had his first role on television in the 1983 South African miniseries "Meisie van Suidwes." He returned to the small screen in 1988 in the American television film "Killer Instinct." Throughout the 1990s, Vosloo had guest roles on such shows as "Red Shoe Diaries," "American Gothic," "Nash Bridges," and "Strange World." He had his first main role on American television in 2003, playing Vincent Siminou in the short-lived ABC series "Veritas: The Quest." Vosloo subsequently appeared in an episode of "Alias" and in the television film "Meltdown." In 2005, he played terrorist Habib Marwan in the fourth season of the Fox series "24." Vosloo next appeared in an episode of the CBS series "Shark" in 2007. The year after that, he was in the Sci Fi Channel film "Fire & Ice: The Dragon Chronicles." Vosloo concluded the decade with brief recurring roles on "Chuck" and "NCIS."

In the early 2010s, Vosloo appeared in episodes of "Psych," "Bones," "Elementary," and "Crisis." He also lent his voice to an episode of the animated superhero series "Young Justice." In 2016, Vosloo returned to his native roots with a role in the South African-German miniseries "Cape Town," based on Deon Meyer's novel "Dead Before Dying." He subsequently played the recurring role of investigator Rudy Tafero in the third season of the American police procedural series "Bosch." Vosloo went on to have a recurring role as a South African arms trafficker in the second season of the political action thriller series "Jack Ryan" in 2019. A few years later, he starred as the titular character in the Netflix series "Ludik," the first Afrikaans series released on the streaming service.

Video Games

In 2005, Vosloo lent both his likeness and his voice to the first-person shooter video game "Boiling Point: Road to Hell." He portrayed the game's main hero, Saul Myers. Vosloo later voiced the character Damon Zakarov in the 2007 third-person shooter "Stranglehold," a sequel to John Woo's 1992 action film "Hard Boiled."

Personal Life

Vosloo wed his first wife, actress Nancy Mulford, in 1988. The two had acted together in the films "Skeleton Coast" and "Act of Piracy." In 1991, they divorced. Vosloo later married marketing director Sylvia Ahí in 1998.