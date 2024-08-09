What Is Ariana Greenblatt's Net Worth?

Ariana Greenblatt is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Ariana Greenblatt rose to fame when she starred as Daphne Diaz on the Disney Channel series "Stuck in the Middle" (2016–2018). She has also appeared in films such as "A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "In the Heights" (2021), "Awake" (2021), and "65" (2023) and the television series "Liv and Maddie" (2015) and "Ahsoka" (2023). Ariana has lent her voice to the animated projects "Scoob!" (2020), "The Boss Baby: Family Business" (2021), and "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib" (2022–2023). In 2023, she played Sasha in the blockbuster film "Barbie," which grossed $1.446 billion and earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Early Life

Ariana Greenblatt was born on August 27, 2007, in New York. She is the daughter of Soli and Shon Greenblatt, and both her father and her paternal grandparents have worked as Broadway producers. Ariana's mother is Puerto Rican, and her father's heritage is Ashkenazi Jewish.

Career

Greenblatt made her TV debut in a 2015 episode of the Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie." She returned to the network to star alongside Jenna Ortega on "Stuck in the Middle," which aired from 2016 to 2018. Next, Ariana co-starred with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Jay Hernandez in the 2017 film "A Bad Moms Christmas," which grossed $130.6 million against a $28 million budget.

In 2018, Greenblatt played the young version of Gamora in the Marvel film "Avengers: Infinity War," the year's most commercially-successful film, with a gross of $2.052 billion. That year she also competed on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" and made it to the final four. In 2020, Ariana provided the voice of young Velma Dinkley in the animated film "Scoob!" and appeared in the films "The One and Only Ivan" and "Love and Monsters." The following year, she played Young Nina Rosario in the film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-Quiara Alegría Hudes stage musical "In the Heights" and Matilda Adams in the apocalyptic thriller "Awake." She also voiced Tabitha Templeton in the animated film "The Boss Baby: Family Business" that year, and she reprised her role on the Netflix series "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib" from 2022 to 2023.

In 2023, Greenblatt appeared in the film "65" and guest-starred on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka." She also played Sasha, the daughter of America Ferrera's Gloria in the Greta Gerwig-directed film "Barbie," which was 2023's highest-grossing movie.

Personal Life

In a 2024 interview with "Who What Wear," when asked how the entertainment industry can improve things for younger actors, Ariana responded, "I think the change just needs to be to get the oldest people out of control—in the industry and the world in general. Get out. Go away. We don't need you anymore." Greenblatt has been an advocate for several important issues, such as animal welfare, mental wellness, and teen homelessness.

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Greenblatt earned a Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Best Original Song in an Animated Film for "Together We Stand" from "The Boss Baby 2: Family Business." For "Barbie," she received a Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award nomination for Youth in Film – Female, a Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Youth Performance, a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Young Actor/Actress, a Music City Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Young Actress, and a Seattle Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Youth Performance, and she shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with her co-stars. In 2024, Ariana was named Rising Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards.