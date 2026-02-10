Ariadna Gil net worth

What is Ariadna Gil's Net Worth?

Ariadna Gil is a Spanish actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Ariadna Gil is known for her roles in such films as "Belle Époque," "Antarctica," "Black Tears," "Soldiers of Salamina," and "Pan's Labyrinth." On television, she appeared in the Mexican political thriller series "Here on Earth."

Early Life

Ariadna Gil was born on January 23, 1969 in Barcelona, Spain.

Film Career in the 1980s and '90s

In 1986, Gil made her feature film debut in Bigas Luna's "Lola." Over the subsequent years, she appeared in the Catalan films "El complot dels anells," "Capitán Escalaborns," "Un submarí a les estovalles," and "Barcelona, lamento." Gil had her breakthrough role in 1992 when she starred opposite Pere Ponce in the Spanish romantic comedy "Amo tu cama rica." Her profile rose even more at the end of that year when she appeared in Fernando Trueba's "Belle Époque," for which she won the Goya Award for Best Actress. The film itself won the Goya Award for Best Picture and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Gil appeared in many films over the ensuing years, including "Todo es mentira," "Mécaniques célestes," "Los peores años de nuestra vida," "Atolladero," and "Antarctica." For her lead performance as a heroin-addicted former rock star in "Antarctica," Gil received her second Goya Award nomination for Best Actress. She remained prolific in the latter half of the 1990s, starring in such films as "Malena es un nombre de tango," "Libertarias," "Black Tears," and "Second Skin." Gil earned her third career Goya Award nomination for her performance in "Black Tears."

Film Career in the 21st Century

Gil began the new millennium appearing in a range of international films, including the American crime film "Camera Obscura," the Spanish dramedy "Masterpiece," the Argentine drama "Nuts for Love," and the French comedy "Jet Set." She won the Silver Condor Award for Best Actress for "Nuts for Love." Gil went on to appear in two sequel films in 2001, "Torrente 2: Misión en Marbella" and "The Dark Side of the Heart 2." Following roles in "The Virgin of Lust," "The Shanghai Spell," and "El beso del oso," Gil starred in "Soldiers of Salamina," for which she received her fourth Goya Award nomination. Her subsequent credits included "Ants in the Mouth," "The Absent," and "Alatriste," with the lattermost title earning her another Goya Award nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actress. Gil reached a wider audience in 2006 when she played the mother of the young protagonist in Guillermo del Toro's international hit "Pan's Labyrinth." Over the remainder of the decade, she was in the Spanish-language films "Welcome Home," "Quiéreme," "Just Walking," and "The Dancer and the Thief" and the American Western "Appaloosa." Gil earned her sixth career Goya Award nomination for "Just Walking," as well as her first Ariel Award nomination.

In her first film of the 2010s, Gil appeared in the 2011 Danish drama "Room 304." She next appeared in the English-language film "Treading Water" and the Spanish film "Living is Easy with Eyes Closed." In 2014, Gil was in "L'altra frontera" and "Dying Beyond Their Means." Following a short break from the big screen, she returned in 2017 as the star of the Spanish war docudrama "Rescue Under Fire," based on an incident in Afghanistan in 2012 involving the recovery of a wrecked Spanish Army helicopter from the Taliban. Concluding the decade, Gil appeared in the internationally co-produced romantic drama "Parking," based on the novel "Apropierea" by Marin Mǎlaicu-Hondrari. She went on to appear in the film "Just Once" in 2021. Gil starred in another literary adaptation in 2022: "The House Among the Cactuses," adapted by Paul Pen from his novel of the same name. She appeared alongside Daniel Grao and Ricardo Gómez in the film. The following year, Gil was in the satirical drama "The Quiet Maid," starring Paula Grimaldo.

Television Career

Although primarily a film actress, Gil has occasionally acted on television. In 2014, she guest-starred on the Spanish historical drama series "Cuéntame cómo pasó," and from 2018 to 2020 she played the role of Helena Ogarrio in the Mexican political thriller series "Here on Earth."

Personal Life

In 1993, Gil married Spanish filmmaker and author David Trueba. They had two children together and divorced in 2008. The year after that, Gil began dating actor Viggo Mortensen.