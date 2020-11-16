Anya Taylor-Joy net worth: Anya Taylor-Joy is an American/English/Argentine actress who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for starring on the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit.

Anya Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida in April 1996. Her first acting credits came in 2014 in the film Vampire Academy and the TV series Endeavour. Anya Taylor-Joy had a recurring role starring as Cassandra on the television series Atlantis in 2015. In 2019 she provided the voice of Brea for the TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Anya Taylor-Joy starred as Gina Gray on the series Peaky Blinders in 2019. In 2020 she starred as Beth Harmon on the Netflix TV mini-series The Queen's Gambit. Anya Taylor-Joy has appeared in several films including The Witch, Morgan, Barry, Split, Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds, Glass, Love, Antosha, Radioactive, Emma, Here Are the Young Men, The New Mutants, and Last Night in Soho. She has received a Cannes Film Festival Award as well as a Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Fright Meter Award, Gotham Award, and more.