Anya Chalotra Net Worth:

What is Anya Chalotra's Net Worth and Salary?

Anya Chalotra is a British actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Anya Chalotra is most well-known for her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg in the Netflix original series, "The Witcher."

Early Life

Chalotra was born on July 21, 1996 in Wolverhampton, England to an Indian father and an English mother. She grew up with her parents and two siblings – an older sister and younger brother – in Lower Penn in South Staffordshire. She attended school at the St. Domice's Grammer School in Brewood and then enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where she studied for a year. While her parents hoped she would pursue a more scholarly path, she had already decided acting was the right choice for her. She then trained for three years at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before beginning to audition for professional roles.

Early Career

Chalotra's first professional roles were in theatre. She had a role in a 2017 production of "Much Ado About Nothing," playing the hero character at the Globe Theatre. She also appeared in a production of "The Village" in 2018 at Theatre Royal Stratford East. In 2018, she landed her first television roles, playing the character of Lily Marbury in the miniseries "The ABC Murders." She also rose to more prominence in the public eye for her main role in "Wanderlust."

In 2019, she landed a voice role in the series "Sherwood" as character Robin Loxley. She also played the role of Sabine in the 2019 theatrical production of "Peter Gynt" at the Royal National Theatre.

The Witcher

Chalotra's big break came in 2019 when she was cast as one of the main roles in the fantasy series, "The Witcher," playing character Yennefer of Vengerburg. The series is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer, Andrzej Sapkowski, and is set in a fictional medieval landscape known as the Continent. Chalotra's character is a witch and the love interest of the main character, Geralt of Rivia, who is played by Henry Cavill. The first season premiered in December of 2019 and was widely watched around the world. Chalotra's performance was praised and she was listed as one of Screen Daily's Stars of Tomorrow of 2020. Chalotra reprised her role for the second season, which premiered in December of 2021.

Other Success

Outside of "The Witcher," Chalotra has continued pursuing other roles. She was cast as one of the main voice roles in the sci-fi animation series, "NEW-GEN," in July of 2020. She also appeared in the short film, "No Masks," in 2020, a special based on the real life testimonies of frontline workers in East London during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December of 2020, Chalotra voiced the character of Sabrina in the BBC Sounds sci-fi podcast, "The Cipher." She also landed a main voice role in "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas." Not forgetting her theatre roots, she also playing the character of Mary 2 in the Theatre Royal Stratford East's production of "Maryland" in 2021.

Personal Life

Chalotra keeps her personal life rather private. However, she has been romantically linked to actor Josh Dylan and the two are thought to be in a relationship. Fans have linked the two together due to various social media posts. They have been thought to be dating since early 2020. They have also made red carpet appearances together. Chalotra has a residence in London.