What is Antony Starr's Net Worth?

Antony Starr is a New Zealand actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Antony Starr is known for his roles in such television series as "Outrageous Fortune," "Banshee," and "The Boys." He has also acted in films, with credits including "After the Waterfall," "Wish You Were Here," "American Sausage Standoff," and "Cobweb." For "Wish You Were Here," Starr won the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Early Life and Education

Antony Starr was born on October 25, 1975, in Wellington, New Zealand. Growing up, he surfed and trained in karate. For his higher education, Starr attended Rangitoto College, graduating in 1993. To support himself, he worked at a gas station.

Television Career

Starr first appeared on television in a 1995 episode of "Xena: Warrior Princess." He appeared in another episode the next year. Starr had his first substantial role from 2000 to 2002, playing Stratford Wilson on the primetime soap opera "Shortland Street." Meanwhile, from 2001 to 2003, he played the recurring role of Todd Van der Velter on "Mercy Peak." In the latter year, Starr starred in the television film "Skin & Bone." He went on to have a small part in the television film "Not Only But Always" in 2004. Starr began one of his most acclaimed roles in 2005, as identical twins Jethro and Van West in the family comedy crime series "Outrageous Fortune." He starred alongside Robyn Malcolm, Siobhan Marshall, Antonia Prebble, Frank Whitten, and Kirk Torrance, among others. "Outrageous Fortune" was a big hit, running for six seasons through 2010. Starr's next role was as Senior Sergeant Charlie Lewis in the final season of the Australian police drama series "Rush," in 2011. That same year, he appeared in the television film "Bliss." Starr went on to have main roles in two Australian series in 2012: "Tricky Business" and "Lowdown."

Starr made his American television debut in 2013 when he began starring as ex-con-turned-sheriff John 'Lucas Hood' Smith in the Cinemax series "Banshee." Other actors in the cast included Ben Cross, Ivana Miličević, Hoon Lee, and Frankie Faison. "Banshee" ran for four seasons through 2016. Starr also starred in the two-part television film "Banshee Origins." His next main role was as Garrett Hawthorne on the CBS mystery drama series "American Gothic," which was ultimately canceled after one season in 2016. Three years later, Starr landed a main role in the satirical superhero series "The Boys," based on the comic book of the same name. In the Amazon Prime Video series, he plays John Gillman and his alter-ego the Homelander, a narcissistic psychopath who leads the corrupt superhero cohort known as the Seven. His costars include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Laz Alonso. Starr reprised his role in an episode of the spinoff series "Gen V" in 2023.

Film Career

On the big screen, Starr made his debut in 2004 with a brief role in the American adventure comedy "Without a Paddle." Later that year, he appeared in the New Zealand film "In My Father's Den." In 2005, Starr had a small role in the biographical sports drama "The World's Fastest Indian," starring Anthony Hopkins. He subsequently appeared in the 2006 film "No. 2." Starr had his first lead role in a film in 2010, when he starred as a park ranger searching for his missing daughter in the drama "After the Waterfall." Two years later, he was in the acclaimed Australian mystery drama "Wish You Were Here," co-starring Joel Edgerton, Teresa Palmer, and Felicity Price. For his performance, Starr won the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

After substantial time away from the big screen, Starr returned in 2021 to star in the Danish dramedy "American Sausage Standoff." Others in the cast include Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, Joshua Harto, and Clark Middleton. Starr went on to have a supporting role in Guy Ritchie's 2023 action drama "The Covenant," starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. Also that year, he starred opposite Lizzy Caplan and Woody Norman in the horror film "Cobweb." Starr's other film credits include the action thriller "G20," starring Viola Davis as a fictional US president dealing with a terrorist takeover of a G20 summit.

Legal Trouble

In March of 2022, Starr was arrested in Alicante, Spain for reportedly assaulting a 21-year-old man at a pub. He was sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence, but paid around $5,500 in restitution to avoid time behind bars.