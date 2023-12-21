Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 28, 1983 (40 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor, Television Producer, Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Toya Johnson's Net Worth

What Is Toya Johnson's Net Worth?

Toya Johnson (also known as Toya Johnson-Rushing) is an American reality television personality, actress, producer, and author who has a net worth of $4 million. Toya Johnson was formerly known as Toya Carter thanks to her former marriage to rapper Lil Wayne, aka Dwayne Carter. She is also formerly known as Toya Wright due to her former marriage to music producer Memphitz Wright.

Johnson has starred on the reality shows "Tiny and Toya" (2009–2010), "Toya: A Family Affair" (2011), and "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" (2017–2018), and she was a co-executive producer on "Tiny and Toya." As an actress, she has appeared in the 2022 TV movie "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding." Johnson opened the New Orleans boutique G.A.R.B. in 2010 with singer Kandi Burruss and rapper Rasheeda. In 2017, Toya published the book "You Just Don't Get It," which she co-wrote with her eldest daughter, Reginae Carter. Under the name Toya Wright, she published the 2016 books "In My Own WORDS…MY Real Reality" and "How To Lose A Husband."

Early Life

Toya Johnson was born Antonia Johnson on October 26, 1983, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Toya is the daughter of Walter Andrews and Anita Johnson. Toya is the second child in a family of six siblings. She had a rough childhood due to her mother's addiction to drugs, so she often bounced from relative to relative as she was growing up. Sadly, her brothers Rudy and Josh were shot and killed in New Orleans in July 2016. In September 2019, 34-year-old Antoine Edwards was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

Career

From 2009 to 2010, Johnson starred on the BET reality series "Tiny and Toya" alongside her best friend Tameka "Tiny" Harris. Tiny is a member of the girl group Xscape, and she is married to rapper T.I. The show's premiere was the highest-rated series debut in the history of BET with three million viewers. In 2011, Johnson starred on another BET reality series, "Toya: A Family Affair," which was about her struggles as a single mom launching a career and dealing with family problems, such as her mother's drug addiction and her brother Walter's release from prison. From 2017 to 2018, she appeared on the WE tv reality show "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta." Johnson opened the New Orleans boutique G.A.R.B. in 2010, followed by the shoe store GARB Shoetique in 2012 in Smyrna, Georgia.

Personal Life

When Toya was 14, she met future Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne at a New Orleans corner store. The two began a relationship, and Toya and Lil Wayne became parents to daughter Reginae at the ages of 15 and 16, respectively. Lil Wayne was signed to Cash Money Records at the time, and he decided to fully dedicate himself to his rap career in order to support Reginae, who was born on November 29, 1998. Johnson married Lil Wayne on February 14, 2004. They divorced less than two years later due to the rapper's lifestyle, which involved Lil Wayne often being away from home and allegedly cheating on Toya with other women. Johnson told "Vibe" magazine:

"Wayne is the type who likes to have his cake and eat it, too. So we were together, but that didn't stop him from doing what he had to do and I wasn't happy with that. A person can only take so much. I filed for a divorce January 1st. I wanted to start my new year off right because I was going to Atlanta and I was hearing all of these things – he's with this one, he's with that one. I'm thinking maybe he wasn't ready to get married but that's not what he was telling me. He was saying he's a changed man and he's giving the game up. I knew he wasn't really meaning that, but I at least thought that he'd still put family first."

Toya later began dating music executive Memphitz Wright, and they wed on June 18, 2011. They separated four years later, and the divorce was finalized in June 2016. Johnson welcomed daughter Reign with Robert "Red" Rushing on February 8, 2018, and the couple married on October 15, 2022.