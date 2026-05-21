What is Antonia Prebble's Net Worth?

Antonia Prebble is a New Zealand actress who has a net worth of $3 million.

Antonia Prebble is best known for her long-running work in some of the country's most popular television dramas, especially "Outrageous Fortune" and its prequel series "Westside." She first gained attention as Trudy in the teen sci-fi series "The Tribe," then became a household name in New Zealand playing Loretta West, the brilliant, ruthless, and darkly funny youngest daughter in the West family crime saga. Years later, she returned to the same fictional universe in "Westside," this time playing Rita West, the formidable matriarch of an earlier generation. Prebble has also appeared in "Power Rangers Mystic Force," "The Blue Rose," "ANZAC Girls," "Sisters," "The Brokenwood Mysteries," "My Life Is Murder," and several films, including "White Lies," "Pork Pie," and "Heart Eyes." Her career has been defined by versatility, intelligence, and a rare ability to move between youth television, comedy-drama, crime stories, period drama, and international genre projects.

Early Life

Antonia Mary Prebble was born on June 6, 1984, in Wellington, New Zealand. She grew up in a well-known New Zealand family that included several prominent public figures, including uncles Richard Prebble, John Prebble, Mark Prebble, and Tom Prebble. She attended Queen Margaret College in Wellington and later studied at Victoria University of Wellington.

Prebble began acting professionally as a child. Her early screen work included the television series "Mirror, Mirror," but her first major breakthrough came when she was cast as Trudy in "The Tribe." The post-apocalyptic teen drama developed a strong international following and gave Prebble early experience carrying a major television role across multiple seasons.

Television Career

Prebble's defining role came in 2005, when she was cast as Loretta West in "Outrageous Fortune." The series followed the chaotic West family as matriarch Cheryl West attempted to push her criminal household toward a more legitimate life. Loretta, played by Prebble, was one of the show's standout characters: coldly intelligent, ambitious, manipulative, and often extremely funny.

"Outrageous Fortune" became one of the most successful New Zealand television shows of its era, running from 2005 to 2010. Prebble appeared throughout the series and won acclaim for turning Loretta into one of the show's most memorable figures. The role helped establish her as one of New Zealand's best-known television actresses.

She also built an international fan base through the "Power Rangers" franchise. Prebble appeared in "Power Rangers Dino Thunder" and then played Clare Langtree, the Gatekeeper, in "Power Rangers Mystic Force." For many viewers outside New Zealand, that role remains one of her most recognizable credits.

"Westside" And Later Roles

In 2015, Prebble returned to the world of "Outrageous Fortune" in the prequel series "Westside." Instead of reprising Loretta, she played Rita West, Loretta's grandmother. The casting gave Prebble the unusual opportunity to play two major characters from different generations of the same fictional family.

"Westside" explored the earlier lives of Rita and Ted West in 1970s and 1980s Auckland. Prebble's performance as Rita became one of the centerpieces of the show. The character was tougher, older, more dangerous, and more emotionally complicated than Loretta, allowing Prebble to show a more mature side of her acting range. The series ran from 2015 to 2020.

Between and after those two major West family roles, Prebble continued working steadily. She starred as Jane March in "The Blue Rose," appeared in "ANZAC Girls," played Edie Flanagan in the Australian drama "Sisters," and took guest or recurring roles in shows including "The Brokenwood Mysteries," "My Life Is Murder," "Shortland Street," and "One of Us Is Lying." Her later screen credits also include the films "Pork Pie," "Heart Eyes," and "Klara and the Sun."

Film Work

Although Prebble is best known for television, she has also appeared in several films. In 2013, she appeared in "White Lies," a New Zealand drama directed by Dana Rotberg and based on a novella by Witi Ihimaera. She later appeared in "The Cure," the 2017 comedy-action remake "Pork Pie," and other screen projects.

Her film work has generally complemented her television career rather than replacing it. Prebble's strongest visibility has come from long-form serialized television, where she has been able to develop memorable characters over many episodes and several years.

Personal Life

Prebble began a relationship with actor Dan Musgrove, her "Westside" co-star, in 2016. The couple became engaged in 2018 and later welcomed two children. They married in 2024. Prebble has lived primarily in Auckland, where much of New Zealand's television production industry is based.