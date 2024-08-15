What is Anthony Zerbe's net worth?

Anthony Zerbe is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Anthony Zerbe is best known for his role as Lieutenant K.C. Trench in the private detective series "Harry O" which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 1976 for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also won a Bronze Wrangler at the 1993 Western Heritage Awards for his work in the TV Drama The Young Riders.

Zerbe's lengthy career has given birth to other unforgettable characters such as the leper colony chief Toussaint in the 1973 historical drama prison film "Papillon," villain Milton Krest in the James Bond film "License to Kill" and Councillor Hamann in "The Matrix."

Early Life and Career

Anthony Jared Zerbe was born in May 20, 1936 in Long Beach, California to Catherine and Arthur LeVan Zerbe. He went to Newport Harbor High School and then attended Pomona College in Claremont where he graduated in 1958. Just a year after finishing college he joined the United States Air Force and served until 1961.

Zerbe's interest in acting was sparked by stage productions when he was 17. He was studying at the Stella Adler Studio in New York City at the time. His big breakthrough came on October 15, 1961 when he made his New York City stage debut at the Greenwich Mews Theatre with The Cave Dwellers.

Soon afterward he started appearing frequently on TV shows playing guest roles in series such as Naked City, The Virginian, Kung Fu (2 episodes), The Big Valley, Route 66, The Wild Wild West, Twelve O'Clock High, Bonanza, Mission: Impossible (5 episodes), Gunsmoke (3 episodes with one a double role), Hawaii Five-O, Mannix (4 episodes), It Takes a Thief, The Chisholms, Ironside, The F.B.I., The Rookies, The Rockford Files, Dynasty, and Columbo, among others.

In 1976 Zerbe took home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Lieutenant K.C. Trench in Harry O from the second half of the first season through the series' conclusion in the second season.

His next big trophy was a Bronze Wrangler which he won at the 1993 Western Heritage Awards for his starring role as Teaspoon Hunter in the Western TV Drama The Young Riders.

In 2013 he appeared as Senator Horton Mitchell in "American Hustle." In 2014 he appeared as Mr. Crumwald in "Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks." In 2016 he appeared as Ash "The Investigation."

Zerbe has dabbled behind the scenes too. He is the former artistic director of Reflections, A New Plays Festival at the Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York. In 1981 he toured the US with fellow actor Roscoe Lee Browne, showcasing contemporary poetry, comedy, and dramatic works in their show Behind the Broken Words.

Selected Filmography

Anthony Zerbe's distinguished filmography spans over forty films and hundreds of TV shows, a testament to his versatility and talent. Notable films he's starred in include:

The Molly Maguires as Dougherty (1970)

The Omega Man as Jonathan Matthias (1971)

Papillon as Toussaint (1973)

Return of the Man from U.N.C.L.E. as Justin Sepheran (1983)

License to Kill as Milton Krest (1989)

1989 Listen to Me as Senator McKellar

1989 See No Evil, Hear No Evil as Sutherland

1997 Touch as Father Donahue

1998 Star Trek: Insurrection as Admiral Matthew Dougherty

1999 True Crime as Henry Lowenstein

The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions as Councillor Hamann (2003)

As for TV series, he has appeared in:

The Virginian (1968) – Jake Powell

Ironside: "The Killer Priest Series" (1971) – Vincent Wiertel

Mannix: "Cry Silence" (1972) – James Conway

Cannon (1972, 1973) – three episodes

The Streets of San Francisco (1973) – Eddie Whitney

Kung Fu (1973 and 1974) – Rafe / Paul Klempt

Once an Eagle (1976) – Dave Shifkin

The Red Hand Gang (1977)

The Rockford Files: "The Gang at Don's Drive-In" (1978) – Jack Skowron

Centennial (1978) – Mervin Wendell

Personal Life

Zerbe has been married to Arnette Jens, actress Salome Jens' younger sister, since October 7, 1962 and they have two children together.