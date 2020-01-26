Anthony Turpel net worth: Anthony Turpel is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is perhaps best known for starring on the TV series The Bold and the Beautiful.

Anthony Turpel was born in Los Angeles, California. He made his acting debut in 2015 when he starred in episodes of the TV series Future Shock, Life in Pieces, Henry Danger, and Comedy Bang! Bang!. Turpel starred as R.J. Forrester on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2016 to 2018. He had recurring roles on the TV series 9-1-1 as Freddie in 2019 and on the series No Good Nick as Will in 2019. Turpel appeared in the shorts Culdesac and Zero Point in 2017. In 2017 Anthony Turpel was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for The Bold and the Beautiful. He also appeared in an episode of the TV series Soap Central.