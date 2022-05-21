Anthony LaPaglia Net Worth:

What is Anthony LaPaglia's Net Worth and Salary?

Anthony LaPaglia is an Australian actor who has a net worth of $9 million. Anthony LaPaglia is best known for playing Special Agent Jack Malone on the police procedural television series "Without a Trace." He also earned recognition for his role as Simon Moon on the sitcom "Frasier," winning an Emmy Award in 2002. On the big screen, LaPaglia has had notable roles in such films as "Betsy's Wedding," "The Custodian," "Lantana," "Winter Solstice," "Balibo," and "Holding the Man," among many others.

Early Life and Education

Anthony LaPaglia was born on January 31, 1959 in Adelaide, South Australia to Gedio, a car dealer and auto mechanic, and Maria, a model and secretary. He is of Italian and Dutch ancestry, and has two brothers named Jonathan and Michael. For his education, LaPaglia went to Rostrevor College and Norwood High School. As a teen, he made his first foray into the performing arts when he took an acting class at the South Australian Castings Agency. However, he completed only part of the course before moving to Los Angeles.

Television Career

LaPaglia made his television acting debut in 1985 in an episode of Steven Spielberg's anthology series "Amazing Stories." He subsequently appeared in episodes of "Magnum, P.I." "The Twilight Zone," "The Equalizer," "A Man Called Hawk," "Gideon Oliver," and "Hardball." LaPaglia also starred as the titular mob member in the 1988 television film "Nitti: The Enforcer." He went on to appear in several more television films in the 90s, including "Criminal Justice," "Keeper of the City," "Black Magic," "Past Tense," "Lansky," and "Black and Blue." LaPaglia's biggest role on television during the decade was on the ABC legal drama "Murder One," playing the main character Jimmy Wyler in the show's second season.

LaPaglia began the 2000s with a role on the NBC sitcom "Frasier"; he played Simon Moon, the brother of Daphne, for eight episodes through 2004. For his work, LaPaglia won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. While still on "Frasier," LaPaglia began the role for which he would become most famous: Special Agent Jack Malone on the police procedural "Without a Trace." He played Malone for the entirety of the show's seven-season run from 2002 to 2009. LaPaglia had his next substantial role on a television series in 2016, when he played fugitive hacker Jan Roth in the second season of the Australian series "The Code." The following year, he had main roles on "Riviera" and "Bad Blood." LaPaglia's other credits have included the Australian series "Halifax: Retribution" and the Netflix series "Florida Man."

Film Career

On the big screen, LaPaglia first appeared in the 1987 thriller "Cold Steel." He was subsequently in "Slaves of New York"; the romcoms "Betsy's Wedding" and "He Said, She Said"; the crime drama "One Good Cop"; and the dramedy "29th Street." LaPaglia continued to appear in films covering a wide range of genres. In 1992, he was in the erotic thriller "Whispers in the Dark" and the horror comedy "Innocent Blood." The year after that, he had a supporting role in the dark romantic comedy "So I Married an Axe Murderer," and gave an acclaimed leading performance in the Australian drama "The Custodian." LaPaglia's subsequent credits included "The Client," "Lucky Break," "Bulletproof Heart," "Mixed Nuts," "Empire Records," "Trees Lounge," and "Commandments." He closed out the 90s playing detectives in both "Phoenix" and "Summer of Sam"; he also had a role in Woody Allen's "Sweet and Lowdown."

In 2000, LaPaglia appeared in four films: "Company Man," "The House of Mirth," "Autumn in New York," and the Australian drama "Looking for Alibrandi." In 2001, he starred in the American dramedy "Jack the Dog" and the Australian dramas "Lantana" and "The Bank." LaPaglia's credits the following year included the romcom "I'm with Lucy" and the crime dramas "The Salton Sea," "Dead Heat," and "Road to Perdition." He next starred in "Happy Hour," "Spinning Boris," "Winter Solstice," and "The Architect." LaPaglia had his first voice-acting role in 2006 when he played Boss Skua in the animated film "Happy Feet"; he had another voice role in 2008's "$9.99." In 2009, he gave one of his most acclaimed performances in the Australian war film "Balibo," playing real-life journalist Roger East. LaPaglia's other notable film credits have included the dramedy "Mental"; the psychological thriller "A Good Marriage"; the drama "A Month of Sundays"; the romance "Holding the Man"; the horror sequel "Annabelle: Creation"; and the biographical drama "Nitram."

Stage Career

Beyond the screen, LaPaglia has had a successful stage career. In 1987, he made his debut in "Bouncers" at the Minetta Lane Theatre. LaPaglia next appeared in Steve Tesich's play "On the Open Road" in 1993. Two years after that, he made his Broadway debut in a production of "The Rose Tattoo." Remaining on Broadway, LaPaglia subsequently appeared in "Northeast Local" from 1995 to 1996, and then in a production of Arthur Miller's "A View from the Bridge" from 1997 to 1998. For his performance as Eddie in the latter play, LaPaglia won the Tony Award for Best Actor. He has since appeared on stage in "The Guys" and the musical "Lend Me a Tenor."

Personal Life

Anthony LaPaglia has been married a few times. His first marriage, which ended in divorce, was to actress Cherie Michan. He subsequently wed another actress, Gia Carides, in 1998; they had a daughter named Bridget in 2003, and later divorced in 2015. Three years after that, LaPaglia wed Alexandra Henkel, who is 30 years his junior. LaPaglia resides in Santa Monica, California.

Real Estate

In 1995 Anthony paid $1.3 million for a townhome in New York City. He sold this property in 2012 for $7 million.

In 2000, Anthony and Gia Carides paid $4.45 million for a home in Los Angeles' Brentwood Park neighborhood. Not long after they divorced, they listed this home for sale for $12 million. He ultimately sold the home May 2016 for $8.2 million. The next owners performed a massive renovation. Two years later those owners sold the home for more than $19 million. Today the home is estimated to be worth at least $25 million.