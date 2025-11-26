Anthony Daniels Net Worth

What is Anthony Daniels's Net Worth?

Anthony Daniels is an English actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Anthony Daniels is best known for playing the humanoid robot C-3PO from the "Star Wars" franchise, including in films, television series and specials, video games, audiobooks, commercials, and more. Among his other credits, he acted in the play "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead" and voiced Legolas in Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated film adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings."

Early Life and Education

Anthony Daniels was born on February 21, 1946 in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. He was educated as a youth at Giggleswick School, and then studied law for two years before dropping out. Turning to drama, Daniels attended Rose Bruford College to study acting.

Career Beginnings

After leaving Rose Bruford College in 1974, Daniels did work for BBC Radio and the National Theatre. He acted in a number of plays, including "Much Ado About Nothing," "Macbeth," and "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead."

Star Wars and C-3PO

In late 1975, Daniels was invited to meet filmmaker George Lucas in London. Lucas was casting for his upcoming space opera film "Star Wars," and Daniels auditioned for the role of humanoid robot C-3PO. Daniels got the part, and in 1976, he donned the soon-to-be iconic golden droid costume and began filming in Tunisia. The costume posed many challenges, as it was uncomfortable and difficult to move in. Daniels eventually got the hang of things, portraying C-3PO as, in his words, "a kind of English butler" whose partnership with fellow robot R2-D2 he likened to Laurel and Hardy. "Star Wars" came out in 1977 to critical and commercial success, becoming a landmark film in the science-fiction genre and one of the highest-grossing films of all time in North America. Its success yielded a massive franchise, with several films and spinoffs, books, a radio dramatization, television series and specials, concerts, and other media.

In addition to playing C-3PO in 11 live-action "Star Wars" films, Daniels played the character in the animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and in such animated television series as "Star Wars: Droids," "Star Wars: Clone Wars," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and numerous works in the non-canon "Lego Star Wars" series. He also played C-3PO in the radio dramatization of "Star Wars" between 1981 and 1996, and has voiced the character in such video games as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Jedi Alliance," "Star Wars Battlefront," "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge." Daniels has also played C-3PO outside of the "Star Wars" franchise, with appearances on "The Muppet Show" and "Sesame Street" and voice cameos in the animated films "The Lego Movie" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Additionally, he has appeared as the character in several television commercials.

Other Acting Roles

Beyond C-3PO, Daniels voiced Legolas in Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated film adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings." In 1984, he appeared on television in the drama "The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady," based on Edith Holden's book of the same name. A few years after that, Daniels had a guest role on the sitcom "Three Up Two Down." In the early 1990s, he played a priest in the comedy horror film "I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle" and appeared in an episode of the long-running ITV police procedural series "The Bill." Daniels had a big year on the small screen in 1995, playing a pathologist in the fourth season of ITV's "Prime Suspect" and guest-starring in episodes of "The Famous Five" and the American series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles." In the early 21st century, Daniels was in episodes of "Urban Gothic" and "Holby City."

Other Career Activities

Previously, Daniels served as an adjunct professor at the Entertainment Technology Center at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Elsewhere, he has done presenting and producing for conferences and trade events, "Star Wars"-related writing for Star Wars Insider magazine and Dark Horse Comics, and narration and voice acting for the audiobooks to Timothy Zahn's novels "Dark Force Rising" and "The Last Command." In 2019, Daniels published his autobiography, "I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story."

Personal Life

Daniels married Christine Savage in 1999. He splits his time living between England and the south of France.