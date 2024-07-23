What is Anthony Andrews's Net Worth?

Anthony Andrews is an English actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Anthony Andrews is known for his roles in such television miniseries as "The Fortunes of Nigel," "David Copperfield," "Brideshead Revisited," "A.D.," and "The English Game." He also starred in the series "Danger UXB" and "The Syndicate," and in the television films "Ivanhoe," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," and "The Woman He Loved." On the big screen, Andrews's credits include "Operation Daybreak," "Under the Volcano," "Lost in Siberia," and "The King's Speech."

Early Life and Education

Anthony Andrews was born on January 12, 1948 in London, England to dancer Geraldine and BBC music arranger and conductor Stanley. Taking after his mother, he took dance lessons when he was eight years old, and played the White Rabbit in a stage adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland." Andrews was educated at the Royal Masonic School for Boys in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Career Beginnings

Andrews began his career in a number of odd jobs, including caterer and farmer. He then became an assistant stage manager at the Chichester Theatre. Andrews was later promoted to a stand-in producer at the Chichester.

Television Career

Andrews made his television debut in a 1968 episode of the anthology series "The Wednesday Play." He didn't return to the small screen until 1972, when he appeared in the television films "A War of Children" and "A Day Out" and in episodes of such series as "Dixon of Dock Green" and "Follyfoot." Andrews had his next big year in 1974, appearing in four literary adaptations: "The Fortunes of Nigel," "QB VII," "The Pallisers," and "David Copperfield." He also played the recurring role of Lord Robert, Marquis of Stockbridge in the ITV series "Upstairs, Downstairs." In the latter half of the decade, Andrews made guest appearances on "The Duchess of Duke Street" and "Wings," and starred as bomb disposal officer Brian Ash in the ITV series "Danger UXB." Andrews became more widely known to international audiences beginning in the early 1980s. In 1981, he starred in the ABC television film "Mistress of Paradise" and the ITV miniseries adaptation of "Brideshead Revisited." For his performance as Lord Sebastian Flyte in the latter, he won BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards. Andrews earned more recognition in 1982 for starring in television film adaptations of "Ivanhoe" and "The Scarlet Pimpernel." The following year, he starred in the CBS television film adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Sparkling Cyanide."

In 1985, Andrews starred as Nero in the miniseries "A.D." Later in the decade, he portrayed the Prince of Wales in the ITV television film "The Woman He Loved," with Jane Seymour playing Wallis Simpson. Andrews also appeared in episodes of such series as "Play for Today," "American Playhouse," "A Fine Romance," "Columbo," and "Nightmare Classics." Commencing the 1990s, he played Professor Moriarty in the television film "Hands of a Murderer." After that, Andrews appeared in the 1992 miniseries adaptation of Danielle Steel's book "Jewels." Over the rest of the decade, he had guest roles on "Screen Two," "The Ruth Rendell Mysteries," and "Tales from the Crypt." In the early 2000s, Andrews was in the TNT television film adaptation of "David Copperfield" and the BBC miniseries adaptation of "Love in a Cold Climate." He also portrayed King George VI in an episode of the BBC miniseries "Cambridge Spies" in 2003. Andrews went on to appear in episodes of "Rosemary & Thyme," "Agatha Christie's Marple," and "Birdsong." In 2015, he had a main role in the third season of the BBC series "The Syndicate." Five years later, Andrews portrayed Scottish banker and politician Lord Kinnaird in the Netflix historical sports drama miniseries "The English Game."

Film Career

On the big screen, Andrews made his debut in the 1973 film "Take Me High." He subsequently appeared in the 1974 comedy "Percy's Progress," the sequel to "Percy." In 1975, Andrews starred in the Spanish film "Las adolescentes" and the multinational war film "Operation Daybreak." In the latter, he portrayed Slovak soldier Jozef Gabčík. His next major big-screen role came almost a decade later in John Huston's 1984 adaptation of "Under the Volcano." Andrews followed that with starring roles in "The Holcroft Covenant" (1985) and "The Second Victory" (1987). Meanwhile, he had a supporting role in the 1987 Australian war film "The Lighthorsemen." His final film role of the decade was in the 1988 American war film "Hanna's War."

Andrews slowed his big-screen output in the 1990s. Aside from the 1991 Soviet-British film "Lost in Siberia," in which he starred, his only other major film credit during the decade was the 1995 horror film "Haunted." Andrews mostly stayed away from the big screen in the '00s. He returned in 2010 to portray British prime minister Stanley Baldwin in the historical drama "The King's Speech." With the cast of the film, Andrews shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. "The King's Speech" went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Later, in 2019, Andrews portrayed English scholar Benjamin Jowett in the biographical drama "The Professor and the Madman."

Stage Career

As a stage actor, Andrews appeared in the plays "Dragon Variations" and "Forty Years On" early in his career. He later acted in such productions as "One of Us," "Vertigo," and "Ghosts." In 2003, Andrews starred as Henry Higgins in the West End revival of "My Fair Lady." A couple of years later, he served as a replacement in the original West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Woman in White." Among his other notable stage credits, Andrews starred in Sandi Toksvig's 2011 play "Bully Boy."

Personal Life

In 1971, Andrews married actress Georgina Simpson of the Simpsons of Piccadilly department store family. They have three children together.