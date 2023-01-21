What is Annie Potts' net worth and salary?

Annie Potts is an American actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Annie Potts first garnered critical attention for her performance in the film, "Corvette Summer" in the late 70s. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance. Her work in that film would lead to starring roles in the "Ghostbusters" film franchise, and the role that would make her a household name, as Mary Jo Shiveley on the hit 80's sitcom, "Designing Women". She would play the role for seven seasons, 166 episodes in total. In addition to her work on "Designing Women", she starred or guest starred in a number of television series, including "Any Day Now", "Joan of Arcadia", "Ugly Betty", "Boston Legal", and most recently, "GCB". She was also the voice of Bo Peep in the "Toy Story" franchise. Annie Potts made a cameo appearance in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot. She also revised her voice role as Bo Peep for the 2019 "Toy Story 4" sequel. Starting in 2017, Annie began appearing as a main cast member of the CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon".

Early Life

Annie Potts was born on October 28, 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee. She is the third child of Dorothy and Powell Potts and grew up with her two older sisters, Mary and Elizabeth, in Franklin, Kentucky. She attended Franklin-Simpson High School and graduated in 1970. She then enrolled at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri where she completed a bachelor's degree in theater.

Career

Potts did not begin acting professionally until she landed her first television role in 1977 when she appeared in three episodes of "Busting Loose." In 1978, she made her big screen debut in the film "Corvette Summer," playing the role of Vanessa opposite Mark Hamill. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 1979 for her work in that film.

In 1980, she landed a main cast role in the series "Goodtime Girls" as character Edith Bedelmeyer. She appeared in twelve episodes of the show before it was cancelled after the first season. In 1981, she was cast in the film "Heartaches." The following year, she won the Genie Award in the Best Performance by a Foreign Actress for her role in "Heartaches." In 1982, she appeared in the television films "Something So Right" and "Bayou Romance." The following year, she appeared in "Cowboy" and "Remington Steele" as well as in an episode of "Magnum, P.I."

One of her most prominent roles came in 1984 when she was cast in the film "Ghostbusters." She would later reprise her role of receptionist Janine Melnitz in "Ghostbusters II" in 1989 and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in 2021.

In 1986, she was cast in the CBS television sitcom "Designing Women" as interior designer Mary Jo Shively. She remained on the show until 1993 and appeared in 163 episodes. While on the show, she also appeared in the films "The Man Who Fell to Earth," "Pass the Ammo," "Who's Harry Crumb?" "Texasville," and "Breaking the Rules."

In 1993, she was cast in the show "Love & War" and played character Dana Palladino until 1995. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on the show in 1994. In 1996, she was cast in the series "Dangerous Minds" as LouAnne Johnson. She appeared in 17 episodes of the show until 1997 when she was cast in the series "Over the Top." She also was cast in the Lifetime Television drama series, "Any Day Now," in 1998. She was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on that show between 1998 and 2002.

During this period of time, she also landed a supporting voice role in "Toy Story," which went on to become one of the most popular animated films of all time. She voiced the character of Bo Peep in the first film in 1995 and reprised the role in "Toy Story 2" in 1999 and "Toy Story 4" in 2019.

In 2004, she was cast in "Joan of Arcadia" as Lieutenant Lucy Preston, appearing in 11 total episodes until 2005. In 2005, she landed the recurring role of Sophie Devere in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Over the next four years, she would appear in that role on numerous episodes of the show. She also had guest-starring roles on shows like "Ugly Betty," "Boston Legal," "Queen Sized," and "Two and a Half Men."

Potts has also done some work on audio books. She voiced the character of the narrator and heroine in the audio book "Telegraph Days" by author Larry McMurtry. She won the 2007 Audie Award for Solo Narration – Female for her work. She also made her Broadway debut in 2009 when she joined the cast of the Tony-Award winning play, "God of Carnage." She later appeared in her first Broadway musical, "Pippin," in 2014.

In 2012, she played character Gigi Stopper in the series "GCB" until it was cancelled after one season. She landed a recurring role on "The Fosters," appearing as character Sharon Elkin from 2013 to 2018. Potts also appeared in "Chicago Med" from 2015 to 2016 and then landed a main cast role in "Young Sheldon" in 2017, playing character Connie Tucker.

Personal Life

Potts has been married four times. In 1973, she married Steven Hartley when she was 21 years old. They divorced in 1978. The same year, she married Greg Antonacci and then divorced two years later. In 1981, she married her third husband, Scott Senechal. Together they had one child before divorcing in 1989. She married her fourth husband, James Hayman, in 1990. They remain married and have had two children together.

Potts was involved in a serious automobile accident with her first husband, Steven Hartley, in the early 1970s. The accident caused her to break several bones below her waist, including fractures to both legs and the loss of the heel of her right foot. Hartley lost his left leg. She went through years of rehabilitation in order to regain mobility in her lower body.

Real Estate

In September 2014, Annie and her husband, NCIS: New Orleans producer James Hayman, listed their 7000 square foot Tarzana, California home for $6.5 million. In April 2019 they listed a home in nearby Sherman Oaks for $1.84 million.

Annie Potts Height

Annie is famously tiny. Some reports list her height as 5 foot 3. Others peg her at 5 foot 2 or smaller.