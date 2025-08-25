What is Anneliese van der Pol's net worth?

Anneliese van der Pol is a Dutch American actress and singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Anneliese van der Pol is best known for her breakout role as Chelsea Daniels on the hit Disney Channel series "That's So Raven." With her comedic timing, musical talents, and strong stage presence, she became a fan favorite during the show's run from 2003 to 2007. Van der Pol later reprised the role in the spin-off "Raven's Home," reintroducing her character to a new generation of viewers. Beyond television, she has built a career in musical theater, starring in productions ranging from "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway to regional stage shows across the United States. Known for her powerful singing voice, she has performed in cabaret settings and contributed to numerous soundtrack recordings. Over the years, van der Pol has cultivated a reputation as a versatile performer who can move fluidly between comedy, drama, and live performance. Her career bridges the gap between Disney Channel nostalgia and serious stage credentials, giving her a lasting place in both pop culture and theater.

Early Life

Anneliese Louise van der Pol was born on September 23, 1984, in Naaldwijk, Netherlands. Her family relocated to the United States when she was young, settling in California. She grew up in an environment that fostered her love for the arts, eventually attending the Orange County High School of the Arts. There, she studied acting and music, honing the skills that would help launch her professional career. With Dutch roots and an American upbringing, van der Pol developed a unique cultural perspective that would influence her career as an international performer.

Breakthrough on "That's So Raven"

Van der Pol rose to prominence when she was cast as Chelsea Daniels, the lovable and slightly quirky best friend of Raven Baxter, played by Raven-Symoné, in Disney Channel's "That's So Raven." The series became one of the most successful shows in Disney Channel history, running for four seasons and spawning multiple spin-offs. Chelsea's goofy, endearing personality and physical comedy quickly made van der Pol a standout, earning her a loyal fan base. Her performance helped define the dynamic trio of Raven, Chelsea, and Eddie (Orlando Brown), making the show a cornerstone of early 2000s teen television.

Stage Career

While many fans know her from television, van der Pol has consistently pursued musical theater. In 2007, she made her Broadway debut as Belle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," becoming the final actress to play the role before the production closed. She later starred in regional and touring productions, including "Grease," "Evita," and "The Importance of Being Earnest." Her stage work demonstrated her vocal abilities, particularly her strong soprano range, and established her as a credible force in theater beyond her Disney Channel fame.

Film and Other Television Roles

In addition to her Disney Channel work, van der Pol has appeared in a variety of film and television projects. She starred in the 2010 vampire spoof "Vampires Suck" and has made guest appearances on shows like "Kim Possible" and "Shake It Up." Though she has not pursued film and television as aggressively as stage work, she has demonstrated versatility in both comedic and musical roles.

Return to Disney with "Raven's Home"

In 2017, van der Pol reprised her beloved role as Chelsea in "Raven's Home," a sequel series to "That's So Raven." The show follows Raven and Chelsea as divorced single mothers raising their children together. The revival not only reintroduced her to longtime fans but also introduced her to a new generation of Disney Channel viewers, solidifying her place as part of the network's legacy.

Personal Life

Van der Pol has lived in both the United States and the Netherlands but is largely based in Los Angeles, where she balances acting and performing opportunities. Known to be private about her personal affairs, she has shared her passion for music, theater, and live performance through cabaret shows and stage tours. She remains active with fans through social media and appearances, celebrating the nostalgic love for "That's So Raven" while continuing to explore new creative projects.