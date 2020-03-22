Anne Winters net worth: Anne Winters is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for starring as Mia Phillips in the TV series Zac & Mia for which she won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series.

Anne Winters was born in Dallas, Texas in June 1994. She made her debut in the 2009 short Gloria. Winters starred as Kelsey on the television series The Fosters from 2013 to 2014. In 2015 she starred as Vicki Roth on the TV series Wicked City. Winters starred as Emma Al-Fayeed on the series Tyrant from 2014 to 2016. From 2017 to 2019 she starred as Mia Phillips on the television series Zac and Mia. Anne Winters starred as Chloe Rice on the TV series 13 Reasons Why from 2018 to 2019. In 2019 she starred on the series Grand Hotel as Ingrid. In 2020 she began starring as Charly Burke on the series The Orville.