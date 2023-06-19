Anne Sinclair net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: Jul 15, 1948 (74 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Profession: Journalist, TV Personality Nationality: France 💰 Compare Anne Sinclair's Net Worth

What is Anne Sinclair's Net Worth?

Anne Sinclair is a French American television and radio personality who has a net worth of $200 million. Anne Sinclair earned her fortune as the granddaughter of Paul Rosenberg, one of France and New York's biggest art dealers. Anne is also notable for being the ex-wife of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the French economist and politician who once served as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Anne filed for divorce from Dominique in 2012 in the wake of his extramarital affairs, most-notoriously one that resulted in his arrest.

Paul Rosenberg happened to be best friends with Pablo Picasso. Rosenberg built one of the most-successful art agency businesses, representing Picasso, Matisse and many others. Rosenberg famously struck arrangements with the artists he represented that would give him the first right to acquire all of their works directly from each artist. At the time of his death in 1959, Paul personally owned around 100 pieces of art that would eventually be essentially priceless. He owned around 40 works by Picasso alone, as well as works by Renoir, Degas and Seurat.

After his death, Rosenberg's son Alexandre inherited the collection. Alexandre died in 1987, at which point the collection passed to his sister Micheline, Anne's mother. Micheline died in 2007, at which point Anne took control of the family collection which today is easily worth at least $200-$500 million.

Over the years the family has sold some pieces. They sold a Money for $20 million, a Matisse for $33 million and a Leger for $22.4 million.

Early Life

Anne-Élise Schwartz was born in NY, New York, on July 15, 1948. Her family returned to France when she was just a child. They hailed from a long line of influential figures; as noted previously her maternal grandfather, Paul Rosenberg, was one of France's most significant art dealers, representing luminaries like Picasso and Matisse. Sinclair chose to adopt her maternal grandmother's maiden name as her professional pseudonym, thereby becoming Anne Sinclair.

She studied at the Paris Institute of Political Studies and the University of Paris.

Career

Sinclair began her professional journey at the radio station Europe 1, where she worked as a political interviewer. She stood out from her peers due to her fearless interviewing style and dedication to presenting unbiased, thorough reports. Sinclair moved to the national television station TF1 in 1984, anchoring the political talk show, "7/7". For thirteen years, she captivated audiences with her insightful interviews of political and economic leaders, establishing herself as one of France's most respected journalists.

She interviewed the likes of Bill Clinton, Nicolas Sarkozy, Mikhail Gorbachev, Prince Charles, Madonna, Paul McCartney, and Woody Allen. She won three Sept d'Or awards which are equivalent to Emmys.

In 1997 Anne stepped down from "7/7" in 1997 to avoid a conflict of interested when her husband, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, became France's finance minister.

She ran an internet subsidiary company for TF1 for four years. Anne launched the radio program Libre Cours in 2003 on France Inter. She has written two best-selling political books. Her blog Two or three things from America was launched in 2008. Sinclair covered the 2008 U.S. Presidential campaign for Le Journal du Dimanche and the TV channel Canal+. Anne divorced Strauss-Kahn in 2013.

In 2008, Sinclair moved to the United States when her husband took on the role of Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). During this period, she stepped away from journalism for a brief period. However, she was thrust back into the limelight in 2011 following her husband's highly-publicized arrest on sexual assault charges. Sinclair stood by her husband throughout the ordeal, but they eventually separated in 2012.

Sinclair rekindled her journalism career following her separation, returning to France and launching the French edition of The Huffington Post. Under her guidance, the publication grew rapidly and gained recognition for its quality journalism. Meanwhile, Sinclair became a figure of resilience and dignity, known for her strength in handling the personal difficulties that arose from her husband's scandal.

DSK Arrest

Dominique Strauss-Kahn's arrest in 2011 sent shockwaves around the world, marking a sudden and dramatic fall from grace for the then-Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On May 14, 2011, Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York City on sexual assault charges filed by a hotel maid. The subsequent criminal case became a global media sensation due to Strauss-Kahn's high-profile status. It uncovered a slew of allegations about his personal life, ultimately causing him to resign from his IMF post. However, the charges were dropped in August of that year after the credibility of the maid was questioned, but not before the incident had severely damaged Strauss-Kahn's reputation and ended his political career.

Real Estate

When they were together, Anne and Dominique maintained a $4 million home in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood and two apartments in Paris worth a combined $10 million. All of the real estate was in Anne's name.

Personal Life

Anne Sinclair has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Ivan Levai, a prominent French journalist. The couple had two sons, David and Elie. However, their marriage ended in divorce. Sinclair's second marriage was to Dominique Strauss-Kahn. That marriage lasted from 1991 to 2012.