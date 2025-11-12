What is Anne Schedeen's net worth?

Anne Schedeen is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Anne Schedeen is best known for playing Kate Tanner, the sensible, good-humored mother on the beloved NBC sitcom "ALF." During the show's four-season run from 1986 to 1990, Schedeen's sharp timing and grounded performance helped balance the show's wacky premise about a sarcastic alien living with a suburban family. Her role on "ALF" became one of the defining maternal characters of 1980s television, earning her a devoted fan base and solidifying her place in TV history. Beyond her most famous role, Schedeen built a steady and respected career in television, appearing in a wide range of dramas, comedies, and soap operas over several decades.

Early Life

Luanne Ruth Schedeen was born on January 7, 1949, in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in a middle-class household and developed an early interest in acting, inspired by classic Hollywood films and local theater productions. After graduating from Gresham High School, she attended Portland State University, where she continued to study drama. Recognizing that her ambitions extended beyond Oregon, Schedeen eventually moved to New York City to pursue professional acting opportunities. There, she began appearing in stage productions and television commercials, gaining valuable experience before transitioning to Hollywood in the early 1970s.

Early Career

Schedeen's first major television role came in 1972 when she joined the long-running ABC soap opera "One Life to Live" as Lori. She later appeared on "Emergency!" and "The Six Million Dollar Man," quickly establishing herself as a reliable guest star in a variety of popular network shows. Her combination of warmth, intelligence, and understated humor made her well-suited for both dramatic and comedic roles.

Throughout the 1970s, Schedeen appeared on a number of television hits, including "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Barnaby Jones," and "The Rockford Files." She also made a notable impression on audiences when she was cast as attorney Sara Frank in the NBC drama "Emergency!," a role that expanded her recognition in primetime television.

Breakthrough with "ALF"

Schedeen achieved her greatest fame when she was cast as Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom "ALF" in 1986. The show followed the antics of a wisecracking alien who crash-lands into a suburban family's garage, and Schedeen's portrayal of Kate grounded the show's outlandish premise. While much of the attention focused on the puppet character, Schedeen's subtle comedic timing and relatable performance gave the series its emotional core.

Behind the scenes, "ALF" was known for its demanding production schedule and complex technical setup, since each scene required multiple puppeteers and camera angles. Despite those challenges, Schedeen's professionalism and patience earned her praise from castmates and crew alike. "ALF" ran for four seasons and became a staple of 1980s pop culture, later spawning spinoffs, animated series, and TV specials that kept the Tanner family—and Schedeen—firmly in the public eye.

Later Work

After "ALF" ended in 1990, Schedeen continued working in television, guest-starring in series such as "Judging Amy," "ER," and "Cheers." She also appeared in several TV movies and stage productions, though she gradually stepped back from full-time acting in the 1990s to focus on family life and other pursuits.

In later years, Schedeen transitioned into work outside of Hollywood, including roles in interior design and real estate, while occasionally participating in nostalgic reunions and interviews about her time on "ALF." Her reflections on the series have often highlighted her appreciation for the show's enduring legacy and the affection fans continue to show decades after it first aired.

Personal Life

Anne Schedeen has been married to actor and makeup artist Christopher Barrett since 1984. The couple shares a daughter, Taylor, and has largely maintained a private family life outside of the spotlight. Although she has worked less frequently in front of the camera in recent decades, Schedeen remains a beloved figure among classic television enthusiasts, remembered for bringing humor, grace, and heart to one of the most memorable TV moms of the 1980s.