Anne Murphy net worth: Anne Murphy is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $3 million. She is perhaps best known for starring on the TV series Schitt's Creek.

Anne Murphy was born in Ottawa, Canada in December 1986. Her first acting credits came in 2007 when she appeared in the TV movie Lethal Obsession and an episode of the TV series The Business. Murphy starred as Morgan on the television series The Plateaus in 2015. In 2015 she began starring as Alexis Rose on the series Schitt's Creek. Anne Murphy appeared in the films Story of Jen in 2008 and Lick and A Windigo Tale in 2010. She has also appeared in episodes of the TV series The Beautiful Life: TBL, Blue Mountain State, Against the Wall, Good God, and Rookie Blue. Murphy was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Schitt's Creek in 2020. She is married to Menno Versteeg.