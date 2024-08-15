What is Anne Dudek's Net Worth?

Anne Dudek is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Anne Dudek is best known for her portrayal of Tiffany Wilson in the 2004 American comedy film "White Chicks" starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans as two African American FBI agents who go undercover as young white heiresses. Dudek is also known for playing Francine Hanson on the American period drama television series "Mad Men,' which was nominated in 2008 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as well as a Gold Derby TV Award for Ensemble of the Year. Known for her sharp wit, perfect comedic timing and talent for pushing boundaries, Dudek's career has seamlessly transitioned between genres for decades.

Early Years

Anne Louise Dudek was born on March 22, 1975 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Paul and Janet Dudek. She attended Newton North High School – a public school in Newton, Massachusetts – and Northwestern University School of Communication – a private research university in Evanston, Illinois from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

Theater

Anne Dudek has appeared in several theatre productions including "The Iphigenia Cycle," in which she portrayed the character of Iphigenia in 1999 at the Theatre for a New Audience in Brooklyn, New York. The Actors Equity Foundation presented her with the Joseph E. Calloway Award for Best Performance in a Classical Play for her performance and she was soon profiled as a promising young theater artist and "one to watch" by "American Theater Magazine."

Dudek went on to make her Broadway debut at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in a 2000 production of "Wrong Mountain" and later won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for outstanding performance in a Hartford Stage production of "The Glass Menagerie."

After appearing in "Mirror of the Invisible World" at the Goodman Theatre, she was nominated for Joseph Jefferson Award and named the Best Performer of the season.

Television

After moving from Broadway to television, in 2001, Anne Dudek won the role of Paula Gamble in an episode of the American medical drama "ER." Her first starring role came in 2002 when she was chosen to play Clare Pettengill in the British comedy drama "The Book Group." The series revolved around a woman who starts a book club in order to meet other people with interests similar to her own, and instead forms a tapestry of individuals from all walks of life. Dudek went on to appear in single episodes of over 40 television series including the America legal drama "Judging Amy" and the American sitcom "Friends" in 2003, "Desperate Housewives" in 2004, "Charmed" in 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" in 2014 and "The Good Doctor" in 2023.

From 2007 to 2104, Dudek played Francine Hanson in the American period drama series "Mad Men." From 2007 to 2011, she played Lura Grant in the American drama series "Big Love" and from 2007 to 2012, she played Dr. Amber Volakis, otherwise known as "Cutthroat Bitch," in the American medical drama series "House."

Dudek starred as Danielle Brooks from 2010 to 2012 in the American action series "Covert Affairs" and as Kate Glass from 2018 to 2020 in the American sitcom "Corporate."

In 2024, Dudek won the role of Ellen Stanton in the American historical drama miniseries "Manhunt," adapted from the book "Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer" by James L. Swanson.

Film

Anne Dudek has appeared in over a dozen films, first appearing as Lisa Silk in the 2003 American drama "The Human Stain," staring Nicole Kidman and Anthony Hopkins. The following year, she starred as Tiffany Wilson, a young, white heiress, in the Wayans brothers blockbuster comedy "White Chicks." Dudek followed the success of "White Chicks" with the 2006 American comedy drama "10 Items or Less," starring Morgan Freeman and the 2017 American horror film "House by the Lake."

Charity

Anne Dudek has been involved in fundraising efforts for several charities, including the Alzheimer's Association and Stand Up to Cancer.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Anne Dudek married contemporary artist Matthew Heller in 2008. The couple welcomed a son, Akiva, born in December of 2008 and a daughter, Saskia, born in February of 2012. Dudek filed for divorce in 2016.

In 2012, Anne paid $940,000 for a home in Santa Monica, California. Today this home is likely worth $2 – $2.5 million.