What Is Annabeth Gish's Net Worth?

Annabeth Gish is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Annabeth Gish is known for playing characters such as Monica Reyes on "The X-Files" (2001–2018), Eileen Caffee on "Brotherhood" (2006–2008), Dr. Anne Sullivan on "Pretty Little Liars" (2011–2015) and "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" (2024), Charlotte Millwright on "The Bridge" (2013–2014), and Diane Gould on "Halt and Catch Fire" (2016–2017). Gish has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "Mystic Pizza" (1988), "Shag" (1989), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "Nixon" (1995), "Beautiful Girls" (1996), "Pursuit of Happiness" (2001), "Texas Killing Fields" (2011), and "Ride" (2024) and the television series "Courthouse" (1995), "The West Wing" (2003–2006), "Sons of Anarchy" (2014), "FreeRayshawn" (2022), and "Mayfair Witches" (2023). She has also appeared in Mike Flanagan's critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House" (2018), "Midnight Mass" (2021), and "The Fall of the House of Usher" (2023).

Early Life

Annabeth Gish was born Anne Elizabeth Gish on March 13, 1971, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is the daughter of University of Northern Iowa English professor Robert Gish and elementary school teacher Judy Gish, and she grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with two siblings, Robin and Tim. Annabeth graduated from Northern University High School in 1989, then she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Duke University in 1993. At Duke, Gish joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and participated in the school's drama program as well as focusing on film studies and women's studies.

Career

Annabeth made both her film and TV debuts in 1986, appearing in the drama "Desert Bloom" and the "Hero in the Family" episode of "The Magical World of Disney." Next, she co-starred with Jon Cryer in 1987's "Hiding Out" and with Julia Roberts in 1988's "Mystic Pizza," and in 1989, she played Caroline "Pudge" Carmichael in the film "Shag" and Lyn McKenna in the TV movie "When He's Not a Stranger." In 1994, Gish played Anne Hampton, Rhett Butler's second wife, in the "Gone with the Wind" sequel "Scarlett," and the following year, she starred as Lenore Laderman on the CBS drama "Courthouse." During the '90s, she appeared in the films "Coupe de Ville" (1990), "Wyatt Earp" (1994), "The Last Supper" (1995), "Beautiful Girls" (1996), "Steel" (1997), "SLC Punk!" (1998), and "Double Jeopardy" (1999), and she portrayed Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1995's "Nixon," which earned four Academy Award nominations. Annabeth also starred in several TV movies, such as "The Last to Go" (1991), "Lady Against the Odds" (1992), "Silent Cries" (1993), "Don't Look Back" (1996), "True Women" (1997), "To Live Again" (1998), and "Sealed with a Kiss" (1999).

In 2001, Gish began playing Monica Reyes on the popular Fox series "The X-Files." She played the role during the show's final two seasons, then she returned for three episodes when the series was revived in 2016. From 2003 to 2006, Annabeth had a recurring role as Elizabeth Bartlet Westin on the NBC series "The West Wing," and from 2006 to 2008, she starred as Eileen Caffee on the Showtime crime drama "Brotherhood." She appeared in the films "Pursuit of Happiness" (2001), "Morning" (2001), "Buying the Cow" (2002), "Knots" (2004), "The Celestine Prophecy" (2006), and "Mojave Phone Booth" (2006) and the TV movies "The Way She Moves" (2001), and "Life on Liberty Street" (2004), and she co-starred with Ron Perlman, Tom Skerritt, and Steven Weber in Stephen King's "Desperation" (2006). She returned to the world of Stephen King in 2011 when she played Jo Noonan in the A&E miniseries "Bag of Bones." That year Gish also landed recurring roles as Laura Gabriel on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and Dr. Anne Sullivan on "Pretty Little Liars." She reprised the role of Dr. Anne Sullivan on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" in 2024.

Annabeth appeared in the films "The Chaperone" (2011), "Texas Killing Fields" (2011), "Before I Wake" (2016), "Term Life" (2016), "All Summers End" (2017), "Nightmare Cinema" (2018), "Charlie Says" (2018), "Rim of the World" (2019), "Butter" (2020), "All Fun and Games" (2023), and "Ride" (2024), and from 2013 to 2014, she played Charlotte Millwright on the FX crime drama "The Bridge." Gish guest-starred on "Parenthood" (2014), "Betrayal" (2014), "Flaked" (2016), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2017), "Barry" (2022), and "Succession" (2023), and she had recurring roles as Lillian Forrester on "Scandal" (2016), Alice Sands on "Rizzoli & Isles" (2016), and Detective Lincoln on "FreeRayshawn" (2022). She played Sheriff Althea Jarry on FX's "Sons of Anarchy" (2014), Diane Gould on AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire" (2016–2017), and Deirdre Mayfair on the supernatural horror series "Mayfair Witches" (2023), and she starred in the title role in the 2021 TV movie "Gone Mom: The Jennifer Dulos Story." Annabeth has also appeared in several of Mike Flanagan's popular Netflix miniseries, playing Clara Dudley in "The Haunting of Hill House" (2018), Dr. Sarah Gunning in "Midnight Mass" (2021), and Eliza Usher in "The Fall of the House of Usher" (2023).

Personal Life

In late 2001, Annabeth began a relationship with Wade Allen, a stuntman on "The X-Files." The couple married on October 11, 2003, and they have two sons, Cash (born January 2007) and Enzo (born October 2008). Gish has supported charities such as CARE International, One Million Bones, and Students Rebuild. She is a member of The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company's board of directors.

Awards and Nominations

Gish was named Best Actress for "Pursuit of Happiness" at the 2002 Slamdunk Film Festival and for "Commerce" at the 2011 Rhode Island International Film Festival. Early in her career, Annabeth earned Young Artist Award nominations for Best Young Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Mystic Pizza" (1989) and Best Young Actress Starring in a TV Movie, Pilot or Special for "When He's Not a Stranger" (1990). In 1996, she shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast with her "Nixon" co-stars. In 2002, Gish received a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for "The X-Files," and in 2007, she earned a Prism Award nomination for Performance in a Drama Series, Multi-Episode Storyline for "Brotherhood."