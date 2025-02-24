What is Anna Torv's Net Worth?

Anna Torv is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Anna Torv rose to international fame in 2008 as the protagonist of the American science-fiction television series "Fringe." She went on to star in numerous other series after that, including "Secret City," "Mindhunter," "The Newsreader," and "Territory." Torv has also acted in such films as "The Daughter," "Stephanie," and "Force of Nature: The Dry 2."

Early Life and Education

Anna Torv was born on June 7, 1979, in Melbourne, Australia to Susan and Hans Torv. Anna is of Scottish and Estonian descent. For 32 years, from 1967 to 1999, Hans Torv' sister, who is also named Anna and therefore grew up as "Anna Torv," was married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. So, growing up, Rupert was the younger Anna Torv's uncle. Rupert and the elder Anna Torv's children, James, Elisabeth, and Lachlan Murdoch, are the younger Anna Torvs' first cousins. After various marriages, the aunt Anna Torv has been known as Anna dePeyster and Anna Murdoch Mann. Anna Murdoch Mann received $1.7 billion as a divorce settlement from Rupert in 1996.

At the age of six, Torv moved with her mother and younger brother to the Gold Coast. There, she attended All Saints Anglican School and Benowa State High School, graduating from the latter in 1996. After taking a gap year, Torv moved to Sydney to attend the National Institute of Dramatic Art. She graduated from NIDA with her BFA in 2001.

Television Career

Torv had her first substantial television role in 2002, as recurring character Irena Nedov in the short-lived Australian police drama series "Young Lions." She followed that with recurring roles on "McLeod's Daughters" and "The Secret Life of Us." In 2007, Torv had a small part in the British television film "Frankenstein." The next year, she played the recurring role of Alex in the first season of the British series "Mistresses." Torv also began her first main role on television, as FBI agent Olivia Dunham in the Fox science-fiction series "Fringe." This also marked her American television debut. Torv starred alongside Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, and Blair Brown, among others. "Fringe" ran for five seasons through early 2013 and developed a cult following. During the show's run, Torv appeared in the 2010 HBO miniseries "The Pacific" portraying American actress Virginia Grey. Later, in 2015, she played Lady Gwendoline Churchill in the two-part Australian miniseries "Deadline Gallipoli." From 2016 to 2019, Torv played the main role of Harriet Dunkley in the Australian political thriller series "Secret City," based on a trio of novels by Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis. For her work, she received an AACTA Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama.

In 2017 and 2019, Torv played the main role of Wendy Carr, a psychology professor and FBI consultant, in the psychological crime thriller series "Mindhunter." Based on the true-crime book of the same name by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, the series aired on Netflix for two seasons. Torv began her next main role in 2021, as Helen Norville in the Australian series "The Newsreader." For her work, she won two AACTA Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama. She also appeared in the 2021 Australian miniseries "Fires." In 2023, Torv played Tess in three episodes of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series "The Last of Us," and earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. She went on to have a big year in 2024, appearing in an episode of the British ten-part series "Nautilus" and starring in the miniseries "Territory" and "So Long, Marianne." For "Territory," which premiered on Netflix, Torv received her fourth AACTA Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama.

Film Career

Torv made her big-screen debut in the 2003 film "Travelling Light." She next appeared in the 2006 film "The Book of Revelation," an adaptation of the novel by Rupert Thomson. After a long break from the big screen, Torv returned in 2014 to voice Nariko in the film adaptation of the video game "Heavenly Sword," reprising her role from the game. The following year, she appeared in the drama "The Daughter," a reworking of Henrik Ibsen's play "The Wild Duck." For her performance, Torv earned an AACTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to star in the 2017 supernatural horror film "Stephanie." In 2023, Torv lent her voice to the 3D animated fantasy adventure film "Scarygirl," and in 2024 she starred alongside Eric Bana in the mystery thriller "Force of Nature: The Dry 2." A sequel to the 2020 film "The Dry," the latter garnered Torv an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress.

Theater Career

In the early 2000s, at NIDA, Torv acted on stage in such plays as "Plenty," "Ring Round the Moon," and "Goodnight Children Everywhere." She also played Ophelia in a 2003 Bell Shakespeare production of "Hamlet." In 2005, Torv played Anya in a Sydney Theatre Company production of Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard."

Personal Life

In late 2008, Torv wed actor Mark Valley, who acted alongside her on "Fringe." The couple soon divorced. After living in Los Angeles for more than a decade, Torv returned to Australia's Gold Coast in early 2020. She later moved with her son to New South Wales.