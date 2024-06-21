What is Anna Sawai's Net Worth?

Anna Sawai is a New Zealand-born Japanese actress, singer, and dancer who has a net worth of $4 million. Anna initially found success in Japan as one of the lead vocalists of the girl group Faky. She then rose to international prominence when she landed the roles of Elle in "F9," the ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Naomi in the Apple TV+ drama series "Pachinko," and Toda in the FX series "Shōgun."

Early Life

Anna Sawai was born on June 11, 1992, in Wellington, New Zealand. Her mother worked as a piano teacher. As a result, starting at age 3, Sawai was taught how to play the piano and received singing lessons from her mother. Sawai's father worked for an electronics company, causing the family to move frequently while she was growing up because he often was relocated. The family lived in Hong Kong and the Philippines before settling in Yokohama, Japan, when Sawai was ten years old. Her older sister,

Early Career

In 2004, at just 11 years old, Sawai made her acting debut starring as Annie in the Tokyo stage production of "Annie." Sawai continued her acting career through her adolescence and made her Hollywood feature film debut in a supporting role playing a ninja named Kiriko in the martial arts film "Ninja Assassin" (2009).

Sawai received singing and dancing lessons throughout high school. After graduating, she went on to study at Sophia University. While pursuing her studies, Sawai signed on the Avex Trax record label. In March 2012, she performed the United States national anthem at the Tokyo Dome to commence the 2012 Major League Baseball season. One month later, Sawai became one of the members of the girl group ARA, an acronym for Avex Rising Angels. That November, they released the music video for their debut single, "Make My Dreams Come True."

Faky

The group broke up in early 2013 after less than a year of being together. Only a few months later, Avex announced that Sawai would be one of the lead vocalists for the girl group Faky. Their first single, "Better Without You," debuted on July 29, 2013. They were an international sensation ever since.

Even though she was keeping herself busy by performing with Faky, Sawai still found the time to do various solo projects. For instance, in October 2015, she was the lead actress in a music video for Elliott Yamin's song "Katy." Later that year, Sawai landed her first role as a voice actor. She played Angélique Noir in the 2017 fashion simulation video game "Style Savvy: Styling Star" and sang the theme song, "Girls Be Ambitious."

In 2018, she returned to acting with a supporting role in the mystery series "Colors." On November 16, 2018, Sawai left Faky to pursue a full-time career in acting. She performed with Faky for the last time on December 20, 2018, on their Four headline tour.

Success

In 2019, Sawai played Eiko in the British crime thriller series "Girl/Haji." The show premiered on BBC Two in October, and Sawai received critical acclaim. Also in 2019, Sawai was cast as Elle in "F9," the ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. This role raised her to international fame. The film was released in May 2021. "F9" set multiple pandemic box office records and had worldwide earnings of $726 million.

In September 2021, Sawai landed a lead role in "Shōgun," an FX limited series based on a novel of the same name by James Clavell. She played the loyal and determined Lady Mariko. Since 2022, Sawai has played main character, Naomi, in the Apple TV+ series "Pachinko," based on the novel by Min Jin Lee. The show debuted on March 25, 2022, to high praise. Only one month after its release, "Pachinko" was renewed for a second season. The cast collectively won an Independent Spirit Award for their memorable performance.

In June 2022, Sawai landed the lead role in the television series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," a spin-off of "Godzilla" (2014). The series premiered on November 17, 2023, on AppleTV+ to positive reviews. Sawai plays protagonist Cate RAnda.

Sawai's project "Shōgun," premiered in February 2024, received wide critical acclaim for her performance. It has been renewed for two more seasons.