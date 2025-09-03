What is Anna Friel's Net Worth?

Anna Friel is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Since rising to fame with her role on the Channel 4 soap opera "Brookside" in the 1990s, Anna Friel has starred on such television series as "Pushing Daisies," "Marcella," and "The Girlfriend Experience" and in such films as "Me Without You," "Timeline," "Bathory," and "Charming the Hearts of Men." Friel has also acted in plays, including "Closer," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "Uncle Vanya."

Early Life and Education

Anna Friel was born on July 12, 1976 in Rochdale, England to Julie, a special needs teacher, and Desmond, a former French teacher and folk musician. She has a brother named Michael. Friel was educated at Crompton House CE School and Holy Cross College.

Television Career

Friel began her acting career as a teenager. She made her debut in the 1991 Channel 4 miniseries "G.B.H.," playing Susan Nelson. That was followed by brief recurring roles on the ITV soap operas "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale." Friel landed her breakout role in 1993, as Beth Jordache on the Channel 4 soap opera "Brookside." She played the character for two years and was involved in some of the show's most famous storylines, including a historic lesbian kiss. After leaving "Brookside," Friel appeared in episodes of "Tales from the Crypt" and "Cadfael." In 1998, she starred in the BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens's "Our Mutual Friend" and also appeared in the television films "St. Ives" and "The Tribe."

In 2003, Friel starred in the ITV television film "Watermelon." The next year, she had a main role on the short-lived Fox legal drama series "The Jury" and starred opposite Rob Lowe in the CBS romantic comedy television film "Perfect Strangers." Friel began her next major role in 2007, as Charlotte Charles on the ABC series "Pushing Daisies." The show ran for two seasons through 2009 and earned Friel a Golden Globe Award nomination. After that, she starred in the miniseries "Neverland" and the television film "Treasure Guards." In 2012, Friel starred as a probation officer in the three-part BBC One series "Public Enemies."

In 2015, Friel starred as a US Army sergeant on the short-lived NBC series "American Odyssey," and also starred in the Norwegian miniseries "The Heavy Water War." She began a longer-running part in 2016, as the titular detective on the British Nordic noir series "Marcella." The show ran for three seasons, concluding in 2021. During that show's run, Friel had main roles on three other programs: "Broken," "The Girlfriend Experience," and "Butterfly." In late 2021, she starred in the Swedish miniseries "The Box," and in 2022 she starred on the short-lived Fox musical drama series "Monarch." Friel's subsequent credits have included the BBC Two television film "Unforgivable" and the BBC One series "The Dream Lands."

Film Career

Friel made her first appearances on the big screen in the 1998 films "The Stringer" and "The Land Girls." The following year, she appeared in "Rogue Trader," "Mad Cows," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Kicking off the 21st century, Friel starred in "Sunset Strip" and "An Everlasting Piece." She subsequently starred in "The War Bride" and "Me Without You," earning a Genie Award nomination for Best Actress for the former. In 2003, Friel appeared in the science-fiction film "Timeline," and in 2005 she played nurse Roz Harmison in the sports drama "Goal!" She went on to play a recovering drug addict in the 2006 Canadian film "Niagara Motel." After reprising her role as Roz in "Goal II: Living the Dream" in 2007, Friel gave an acclaimed performance as notorious alleged serial killer Countess Elizabeth Báthory in the 2008 historical drama "Bathory." Changing tracks, she finished the decade starring opposite Will Ferrell in the big-screen adaptation of the 1970s television series "Land of the Lost."

Friel was in two films in 2010: William Monahan's crime thriller "London Boulevard" and Woody Allen's "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger." In 2011, she appeared alongside Bradley Cooper in the science-fiction thriller "Limitless." Friel next starred in "The Look of Love" and "Having You," both in 2013. The year after that, she had a supporting role in the action thriller "Good People." Friel's subsequent credits included the dark fantasy comedy "The Cleanse," the thriller "I.T.," and the crime film "Tomato Red." In 2020, she starred in the horror anthology film "Books of Blood," based on the novel series by Clive Barker. For her next film role, Friel played a civil rights activist in the historical romantic drama "Charming the Hearts of Men," which came out in 2021. Two years later, she played a nurse in the Netflix psychological thriller "Locked In."

Stage Career

In 1999, Friel made her Broadway debut in a production of Patrick Marber's play "Closer." For her performance as stripper Alice, she won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play. Friel went on to make her West End debut in 2001, playing the titular Victorian sex worker in "Lulu." She returned to the West End at the end of the decade to star in an adaptation of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" that drew major attention for including nudity. Later, from 2012 to 2013, Friel played Yelena in a West End production of "Uncle Vanya."

Personal Life

Friel dated fellow English actor David Thewlis from 2001 to 2010. Despite a diagnosis of endometriosis, Friel gave birth to a daughter, Gracie, in 2005. After separating from Thewlis, Friel was in a relationship with Welsh actor Rhys Ifans from 2011 to 2014.