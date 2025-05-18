What is Anna Camp's Net Worth and Salary?

Anna Camp is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Anna Camp rose to prominence with her role as Aubrey Posen in the "Pitch Perfect" film series, where her commanding stage presence and comedic delivery made her a standout. Her versatility as an actress has been evident in both light-hearted musicals and dark dramas, notably with her performance as Sarah Newlin in HBO's "True Blood." In addition to her film and television work, Camp has a strong theatrical background, including a Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of "Equus." Over the years, she has continued to evolve her career with roles in both indie projects and major streaming series, while also sharing parts of her personal life publicly, including her relationships and creative collaborations.

Early Life and Education

Anna Ragsdale Camp was born in Aiken, South Carolina, and developed an interest in acting at an early age, thanks to a school play in second grade. She attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2004. After graduation, Camp moved to New York City to begin her professional acting journey, initially focusing on stage work before transitioning into television and film.

Stage and Screen Breakthroughs

Camp made an early mark with her performance in the Broadway revival of "Equus," where she starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe. Her breakout television role came in "True Blood," where she played the manipulative and fanatical Sarah Newlin—a part that earned her widespread attention. From there, she landed guest roles in acclaimed shows like "Mad Men," "The Good Wife," and "The Mindy Project." In film, her portrayal of Aubrey in "Pitch Perfect" (and its sequels) cemented her as a fan favorite, bringing her both critical and commercial success.

Recent Projects

Camp has continued to take on varied and challenging roles. In 2025, she portrayed the dual characters Reagan and Maddie Lockwood in the fifth season of the Netflix thriller series "You." Around the same time, she appeared in the Peacock series "Hysteria" as Tracy Whitehead, a complex character that allowed her to further demonstrate her dramatic chops. She is also slated to appear in "Scream 7," joining a new generation of actors revitalizing the long-running horror franchise.

Personal Life

Camp was married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and later to her "Pitch Perfect" co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 until their divorce in 2019. In 2025, she confirmed her relationship with stylist Jade Whipkey, marking her first publicly known same-sex relationship. Camp's openness about her personal life has been met with support from fans, and she has embraced this new chapter with grace and authenticity.

Real Estate

In 2016, not long after they married, Anna and Skylar Austin paid $1.98 million for a home in Los Feliz, California. When they separated in 2019, they listed the home for $2.45 million. They ultimately accepted $2.41 million in July 2019.

In September 2020, the newly single Anna paid $1.245 million for a home in Palm Springs. And a few months later, she appears to have paid $1.5 million for a new home in Los Feliz.