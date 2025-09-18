What Is Ann Dowd's Net Worth?

Ann Dowd is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Ann Dowd is probably best known for playing Patti Levin on HBO's "The Leftovers" (2014–2017) and Aunt Lydia Clements on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" (2017–2025). Dowd has more than 110 acting credits to her name, including the films "Philadelphia" (1993), "Garden State" (2004), "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004), "Flags of Our Fathers" (2006), "Compliance" (2012), "Hereditary" (2018), "Mass" (2021), and "The Exorcist: Believer" (2023) and the television series "Nothing Sacred" (1997–1998), "Masters of Sex" (2013–2014), and "Good Behavior" (2016–2017). Ann has also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "Candida" (1993), "Taking Sides" (1996), and "The Seagull" (2008). In 2017, she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Handmaid's Tale."

Early Life

Ann Dowd was born on January 30, 1956, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of Dolores and John Dowd, and she grew up in an Irish Catholic household with six siblings, John Jr., Elizabeth, Clare, Deborah, Gregory, and Kathleen. Ann's great-grandfather launched the insurance company The Dowd Agencies. Ann began performing in school plays while attending the Williston Northampton School. She later attended the College of the Holy Cross, where she studied acting and was a premed student. After graduating in 1978, Dowd was accepted into DePaul University's Goodman School of Drama, and she earned an MFA in Acting there. During her time at DePaul, the Sarah Siddons Society awarded her a scholarship.

Career

Dowd made her television debut in the 1985 TV movie "First Steps," then she guest-starred on "Jack and Mike" (1986), "The Baby-Sitters Club" (1990), "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd" (1990), "Law & Order" (1991; 1994; 1996), "Chicago Hope" (1995), "Providence" (1999), "The X-Files" (1999), and "Judging Amy" (1999–2000). She appeared in the 1994 miniseries "Heaven & Hell: North & South, Book III," and from 1997 to 1998, she played Sister Maureen "Mo" Brody on the ABC drama "Nothing Sacred." Ann's first feature film was 1990's "Green Card," and she followed it with "Lorenzo's Oil" (1992), "Philadelphia" (1993), "It Could Happen to You" (1994), "Bushwhacked" (1995), "Shiloh" (1996), "All Over Me" (1997), "Apt Pupil" (1998), and "Shiloh 2: Shiloh Season" (1999). Next, she guest-starred on "NYPD Blue" (2000), "Freaks and Geeks" (2000), "The Division" (2001), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2001; 2003: 2009), "Law & Order" (2003), "Touched by an Angel" (2003), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2004), "House" (2004), and "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" (2005), and she had recurring roles on "The Education of Max Bickford" (2001–2002) and "Third Watch" (2002–2003). Dowd also appeared in the films "Garden State" (2004), "The Manchurian Candidate" (2004), "The Forgotten" (2004), "The Thing About My Folks" (2005), "The Notorious Bettie Page" (2005), "Saving Shiloh" (2006), "Flags of Our Fathers" (2006), "Alice Upside Down" (2007), "Marley & Me" (2008), "The Informant!" (2009), and "Taking Chance" (2009).

Ann guest-starred on "Louie" (2010), "Pan Am" (2011), "True Detective" (2014), and "The Divide" (2014), had a recurring role as Estabrook Masters on Showtime's "Masters of Sex" (2013–2014), and appeared in the miniseries "Olive Kitteridge" (2014). From 2014 to 2017, she played Patti Levin on the HBO series "The Leftovers," earning a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2017. Dowd received several award nominations for the 2012 film "Compliance," then she appeared in "Bachelorette" (2012), "Gimme Shelter" (2013), "The Drop" (2014), "St. Vincent" (2014), "Our Brand Is Crisis" (2015), "Captain Fantastic" (2016), "Norman" (2016), "Collateral Beauty" (2016), and "Hereditary" (2018). In 2016, she had a recurring role as Naomi on the Cinemax crime drama "Quarry," and from 2016 to 2017, she played FBI Agent Rhonda Lashever on TNT's "Good Behavior." Ann won a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Aunt Lydia Clements on the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale," which ran from 2017 to 2025. In 2019, she starred as Sister Margarita on the Foxtel series "Lambs of God." In recent years, Dowd has appeared in the films "Rebecca" (2020), "Mass" (2021), "The Independent" (2022), "The Exorcist: Believer" (2023), and "The Friend" (2024) and guest-starred on "Search Party" (2021) and "The Other Two" (2023).

Personal Life

Ann married fellow actor Lawrence Arancio on November 7, 1984, and they have welcomed three children together. Both Ann and Lawrence are acting coaches, and Arancio has taught at Columbia College Chicago and the HB Studio. The couple has collaborated on several projects, including the 2006 film "Saving Shiloh," the 2003 "Law & Order" episode "Compassion," and the 2009 "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" episode "Lead." Dowd is an advocate for foster care. In 2016, she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from her alma mater, College of the Holy Cross.

Awards and Nominations

In 1998, Dowd received a Viewers for Quality Television award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Quality Drama Series for "Nothing Sacred." "Compliance" earned her Best Supporting Actress awards from the National Board of Review and St. Louis Film Critics Association and nominations from the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards, and Saturn Awards. In 2016, Ann and her "Captain Fantastic" co-stars shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. For "The Leftovers," she received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film (2014), a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (2017). In 2019, she earned an AACTA Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for "Lambs of God."

For "The Handmaid's Tale," Ann won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2017), a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2018), and a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Film (2018). She also earned two additional Primetime Emmy nominations for the show and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film. In 2021, she was honored with the Middleburg Film Festival's Agnès Varda Trailblazing Film Artist Award. In 2022, "Mass" earned Dowd Best Supporting Actress awards from the Critics Association of Central Florida, Houston Film Critics Society, Kansas City Film Critics Circle, North Carolina Film Critics Association, St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association Awards, and Utah Film Critics Association. The "Mass" cast won awards from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, Florida Film Critics Circle, Indiana Film Journalists Association, North Carolina Film Critics Association, Online Association of Female Film Critics, Phoenix Film Critics Society, St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association Awards, and Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association, and the film received the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.