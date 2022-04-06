Angus Cloud Net Worth:

What is Angus Cloud's Net Worth and Salary?

Angus Cloud is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Angus Cloud is best known for his role as Fezco on the HBO teen drama television series "Euphoria." He has also appeared in such films as "North Hollywood," "The Things They Carried," and "Your Lucky Day." Additionally, Cloud was in music videos for Noah Cyrus' song "All Three" and Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes."

Early Life and Education

Angus Cloud was born as Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998 in Oakland, California; most of his family, however, lives in their native country of Ireland. He has younger twin sisters. For his education, Cloud went to the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, a visual and performing arts charter school. There, he was classmates with his future "Euphoria" costar Zendaya.

"Euphoria" Breakthrough

While he was working at a chicken and waffles restaurant near Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, Cloud was scouted by casting director Jennifer Venditti, who was looking for cast members for a new show. That show, Sam Levinson's teen drama "Euphoria," debuted in 2019 on HBO. Based on the Israeli television series of the same name, the program focuses on a group of high school students as they wrestle with experiences of love, family, friendship, sex, drugs, and identity. On "Euphoria," Cloud plays Fezco, a local drug dealer who has a close relationship with teen addict Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya. The series also stars Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid, among others. In the second season, Javon Walton joined the main cast as Ashtray, Fez's unofficially adopted little brother.

Film Career

Following his breakthrough on "Euphoria," Cloud made his feature film debut in the 2021 skateboarding drama "North Hollywood." Directed and written by Mikey Alfred, the film stars Ryder McLaughlin as a high school graduate in North Hollywood who aspires above all else to become a professional skateboarder. In the film, Cloud plays the supporting role of Walker. Other actors in the cast include Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Hiraga, Aramis Hudson, Gillian Jacobs, and Griffin Gluck. Notably, "North Hollywood" premiered at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in March of 2021, marking the first public event to be held at the newly built stadium.

Among the other film credits of his nascent acting career, Cloud is part of the cast of the 2022 film "The Things They Carried," an adaptation of the 1990 war novel of the same name by Tim O'Brien. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, Stephan James, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, and Bill Skarsgard, among others. Cloud also costars in the 2022 horror thriller "Your Lucky Day," written and directed by Dan Brown.

Other Endeavors

In addition to television and film, Cloud has appeared in some music videos. In 2020, he was in the video for Noah Cyrus' song "All Three," directed by Tyler Shields. Two years after that, Cloud appeared in the video for Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes," directed by Steve Cannon.

Among his other endeavors, Cloud serves as the face of Polo Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

Personal Life

Cloud is reportedly dating actress and model Sydney Martin, who appeared on "Euphoria" in a minor role.