Angie Dickinson Net Worth:

What Is Angie Dickinson's Net Worth?

Angie Dickinson is an American actress who has a net worth of $25 million. Dickenson is probably best known for starring as Sgt. Suzanne 'Pepper' Anderson on the NBC series "Police Woman" (1974–78), which earned her a Golden Globe and several Primetime Emmy nominations. Angie has 150 acting credits to her name, including the films "Rio Bravo" (1959), "Ocean's 11" (1960), "The Outside Man" (1972), and "Dressed to Kill" (1980), the television series "Cassie & Co." (1982), and the miniseries "Wild Palms" (1993), and the TV movies "Dial M for Murder" (1981) and "Fire and Rain" (1989). Dickinson was ranked #42 on "Playboy" magazine's "100 Sexiest Stars of the Century" list (1999) and #3 on "TV Guide's" list of the "50 Sexiest TV Stars of All Time" (2002).

Early Life

Angie Dickinson was born Angeline Brown on September 30, 1931, in Kulm, North Dakota. She grew up in a Catholic household with mother Fredericka, father Leo, and sisters Mary Lou and Janet Lee. Leo was a newspaper publisher and editor who worked on the "Edgeley Mail" and "Kulm Messenger," and he was a projectionist at the local movie theater. When Angie was 10, the family relocated to Burbank, California, and she attended Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, where she won the Sixth Annual Bill of Rights essay contest. After graduating in 1947 at just 15 years old, Dickinson enrolled at Immaculate Heart College, Los Angeles, before transferring to Glendale Community College. As a college student, she took a job as a secretary at Burbank's Lockheed Air Terminal (now known as Bob Hope Airport), and she earned a business degree in 1954.

Career

After finishing in second place in a local preliminary for the Miss America pageant, a casting agent got Angie a spot as a showgirl on "The Jimmy Durante Show." In 1954, she had an uncredited role in the film "Lucky Me," then she appeared in "Tennessee's Partner" (1955), "The Return of Jack Slade" (1955), "Tension at Table Rock" (1956), "Gun the Man Down" (1956), and "Cry Terror!" (1958). She guest-starred on several episodes of "Death Valley Days" (1954), "Matinee Theatre" (1955), and "The Lineup" (1956–1957), then she won a Golden Globe for her performance as Feathers in the 1959 Western "Rio Bravo," which was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2014 for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." In the '60s, Dickinson appeared in the films "The Bramble Bush" (1960), "The Sins of Rachel Cade" (1961), "The Killers" (1964), "The Art of Love" (1965), "The Chase" (1966), "Point Blank" (1967), and "Some Kind of a Nut" (1969) and co-starred with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford in 1960's "Ocean's Eleven." She landed a recurring role as Carol Tredman on "Dr. Kildare" in 1965, and she guest-starred on "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" (1962; 1965), "The Fugitive" (1965), and "The Virginian" (1966).

From 1974 to 1978, Angie starred as Sgt. Suzanne 'Pepper' Anderson on " Police Woman," which aired 91 episodes over four seasons. She co-starred with Rock Hudson in 1971's "Pretty Maids All in a Row" and with William Shatner in 1974's "Big Bad Mama," and she appeared in the films "The Resurrection of Zachary Wheeler" (1971), "The Outside Man" (1972), and "Jigsaw" (1979) and the TV movies "The Love War" (1970), "Thief" (1971), "See the Man Run" (1971), "A Sensitive, Passionate Man" (1977), "Ringo" (1978), "Overboard" (1978), and "The Suicide's Wife" (1979). Dickinson played the title role on the 1982 TV series "Cassie & Co.," then she appeared in the 1983 science-fiction miniseries "Wild Palms" and guest-starred in three episodes of "Hollywood Wives" in 1984. In 1981, she starred as the Dragon Queen in the film "Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen" and Margot Wendice in the TV movie "Dial M for Murder," followed by roles in "One Shoe Makes It Murder" (1982), "Jealousy" (1984), "A Touch of Scandal" (1984), and "Police Story: The Freeway Killings" (1987).

Angie guest-starred on "Empty Nest" (1991), "Daddy Dearest" (1993), "Diagnosis Murder" (1997), "Ellen" (1997), and "The Larry Sanders Show" (1997), and she co-starred with Harrison Ford in 1995's "Sabrina." Dickinson appeared in the films "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" (1993), "The Maddening" (1996), "The Sun, the Moon and the Stars" (1996), "Duets" (2000), "Pay It Forward" (2001), and "Big Bad Love" (2001), and she had a cameo in the 2001 remake of "Ocean's Eleven." In 2004, she guest-starred on "Judging Amy" and played the mother of Kim Basinger's Harmony Jones in the comedy "Elvis Has Left the Building." As of this writing, Angie's most recent role was Ruth Hanson in the 2009 Hallmark Channel movie "Mending Fences."

Personal Life

Angie married former football player Gene Dickinson on June 2, 1952, and they divorced in 1960. Dickinson said that she and Frank Sinatra "got very close to getting married in 1964," and though there were rumors that she had an affair with John F. Kennedy, Angie has always denied it. She married Burt Bacharach on May 15, 1965, and they welcomed daughter Lea Nikki on July 12, 1966. Nikki was born three months prematurely and spent her life dealing with chronic health problems; she was also diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. Angie and Burt placed Nikki at a Minnesota psychiatric residential treatment facility called the Wilson Center, and she stayed there for nine years. Sadly, Nikki died by suicide at age 40 in 2007. Dickinson and Bacharach divorced in 1981, and Angie later dated actor Glenn Ford and interviewer Larry King.

Awards and Nominations

Dickinson earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Police Woman" (1975, 1976, and 1977). She has received five Golden Globe nominations, winning Most Promising Newcomer – Female for "Rio Bravo" in 1960 and Best TV Actress – Drama for "Police Woman" in 1974; she also earned Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama nominations for "Police Woman" in 1976, 1977, and 1978. Angie won a Saturn Award (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Actress for "Dressed to Kill" (1981) and a TP de Oro award for Best Foreign Actress for "Police Woman" (1978), and she received a Golden Boot at the 1989 Golden Boot Awards. She has been nominated for three TV Land Awards for "Police Woman," Favorite Crimestopper in a Drama in 2003, Favorite Crimestopper in 2005, and Favorite Lady Gumshoe in 2007. Dickinson also earned Laurel Award nominations for Top Female New Personality (1959) and Top Female Star (1962 and 1963) and a Golden Apple Award nomination for Female Star of the Year (1975). Angie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1987, and she accepted the Star of Texas Award for "Rio Bravo" at the 2012 Texas Film Awards.