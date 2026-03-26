Andrew Wilson net worth

What is Andrew Wilson's net worth?

Andrew Wilson is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $2 million.

Andrew Wilson is best known as the eldest of the Wilson brothers and an early collaborator in the independent film movement that helped launch the careers of his younger siblings, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson. While he never pursued the same level of mainstream stardom, Andrew carved out a steady career in film and television, often appearing in character roles and behind-the-scenes creative positions. He was a key part of the early creative circle surrounding filmmaker Wes Anderson, contributing to projects that would later become cult classics. Known for his rugged screen presence and understated performances, Wilson has built a career defined by versatility, consistency, and a willingness to move between acting, directing, and producing across both independent and studio projects.

Early Life

Andrew Cunningham Wilson was born on August 22, 1964, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in a creative household alongside his younger brothers Owen and Luke. Their mother, Laura Wilson, was a photographer, while their father, Robert Wilson, worked in advertising and public broadcasting.

As the oldest of the three, Andrew played a formative role in the family's early creative pursuits. Though he did not initially set out to become an actor, his proximity to his brothers' growing interest in film and storytelling naturally led him into the entertainment world.

Early Career and "Bottle Rocket"

Andrew Wilson's film career began with the short film "Bottle Rocket" in the early 1990s, which was directed by Wes Anderson and co-written by Owen Wilson. The project served as a launching pad for the Wilson brothers and Anderson, eventually expanding into the 1996 feature film version.

In "Bottle Rocket," Andrew played Future Man, a small but memorable role that helped establish his presence within the group's creative circle. Although the film was not a commercial success at the time, it became a cult classic and opened the door for future opportunities.

Film Roles and Collaborations

Throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, Wilson appeared in a variety of films, often in supporting or character roles. He frequently collaborated with his brothers and filmmakers within their network, contributing to projects that blended indie sensibilities with mainstream appeal.

He had roles in films such as "Rushmore" (1998), "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), and "Charlie's Angels" (2000), often appearing alongside Owen or Luke. While his roles were typically smaller, his performances added texture and authenticity to ensemble casts.

Wilson also appeared in a range of comedies and action films, including "Whip It" (2009), directed by Drew Barrymore, and "Hall Pass" (2011). His filmography reflects a steady working career rather than a focus on leading roles, with an emphasis on versatility and collaboration.

Work Behind the Camera

In addition to acting, Andrew Wilson has worked as a director and producer. One of his most notable behind-the-camera efforts was co-directing "The Wendell Baker Story" (2005) alongside Luke Wilson. The film, which also starred Owen Wilson, was a family collaboration that echoed the spirit of "Bottle Rocket."

Wilson has also contributed to various projects in production roles, further demonstrating his interest in the broader filmmaking process beyond acting alone.