Andrew Scott Net Worth

What is Andrew Scott's Net Worth?

Andrew Scott is an Irish actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $10 million. Andrew Scott is known for his performances in such television series as "Sherlock," "Fleabag," "His Dark Materials," and "Ripley" and in such films as "Pride," "1917," and "All of Us Strangers." On stage, his credits include the plays "The Marriage of Figaro," "Long Day's Journey into Night," "The Vertical Hour," "Present Laughter," and "Vanya." Among Scott's many accolades are a BAFTA TV Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards.

Early Life and Education

Andrew Scott was born on October 21, 1976 in Dublin, Ireland to Nora and Jim. He has an older sister named Sarah and a younger sister named Hannah. Scott was educated as a youth at Gonzaga College; he also took weekend classes at the Young People's Theatre in Rathfarnham. Although he won a bursary to art school, Scott chose to study drama at Trinity College Dublin. However, he left after six months to pursue his acting career.

Theater Career

Scott began his acting career on stage. His first role came in a 1992 production of Neil Simon's play "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at Andrew's Lane, Dublin. Scott had his breakthrough four years later, when he appeared in three plays at Dublin's Abbey Theatre: "Six Characters in Search of an Author," "The Marriage of Figaro," and "A Woman of No Importance." He was subsequently in "The Lonesome West" in 1997 and a production of "Long Day's Journey into Night" at Dublin's Gate Theatre in 1998. In 2000, Scott made his London stage debut in Conor McPherson's "Dublin Carol" at the Royal Court Theatre. Remaining in England, he went on to appear in such plays as "The Secret Fall of Constance Wilde," "The Coming World," "Crave," "Original Sin," and "The Cavalcaders." In 2004, Scott starred in "A Girl in a Car with a Man," for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. He next appeared in "Aristocrats."

In 2006, Scott originated the roles of twin brothers Craig and Peter in the world premiere of Christopher Shinn's "Dying City" at the Royal Court Theatre. The same year, he made his Broadway debut in "The Vertical Hour," directed by Sam Mendes. For his performance, Scott earned a Drama League Award nomination. Back in England, he appeared in "Sea Wall," "Roaring Trade," and "Cock" to close out the decade. In the early 2010s, Scott was in productions of "Design for Living" and "Emperor and Galilean." Later in the decade, he starred in the titular role in a West End production of "Hamlet," earning him a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play. Scott won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor a couple of years later for his role in Matthew Warchus's revival of "Present Laughter." He reunited with Warchus for the one-person play "Three Kings" in 2020. In 2023, Scott starred in another one-person play, "Vanya."

Television Career

Early in his television career, Scott acted in the television films "Budgie," "Miracle at Midnight," and "The American." He also had brief roles in the miniseries "Longitude" and "Band of Brothers," both in the early 2000s. Scott had his first main television role in 2004, on the short-lived BBC sitcom "My Life in Film." Later, in 2008, he portrayed William Stephens Smith in the American historical miniseries "John Adams," and starred in the Irish television film "Little White Lie." Kicking off the 2010s, Scott portrayed Paul McCartney in the biographical television film "Lennon Naked." He went on to have his biggest role yet when he began playing Jim Moriarty on the mystery crime drama series "Sherlock," acting opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. The acclaimed show ran from 2010 to 2017, and earned Scott a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor. He appeared on many other shows meanwhile, including the BBC series "The Hour," "Blackout," and "The Hollow Crown" and the ITV series "The Town."

In 2017, Scott began voice roles on the animated series "School of Roars" and "Big Hero 6: The Series." The following year, he played Edgar in the BBC Two adaptation of "King Lear." Scott had a big year in 2019, with roles in the second season of "Fleabag" and the fifth season of "Black Mirror." For his role as the Priest in "Fleabag," he earned SAG and Golden Globe Award nominations, and for his role as a bereaved man in the "Smithereens" episode of "Black Mirror," he received an Emmy Award nomination. Also in 2019, Scott began playing Colonel John Parry in the television series adaptation of Philip Pullman's novel trilogy "His Dark Materials." The series ran through 2022. During his time on that show, Scott appeared in the BBC One miniseries "The Pursuit of Love" and the HBO television film "Oslo," both in 2021. He went on to star in the titular role in the 2024 Netflix miniseries "Ripley," based on Patricia Highsmith's novels about fictional con artist Tom Ripley. Scott earned an Emmy Award nomination for his work.

Film Career

Scott made his big-screen debut in the 1995 Irish film "Korea." Five years later, he had a supporting role in "Nora." Scott had his next starring role in the 2003 Irish drama "Dead Bodies." He later starred in the 2010 film "The Duel," based on the novella by Anton Chekhov. In 2013, Scott starred in the comedy "The Stag," and in 2014 he starred in Matthew Warchus's acclaimed historical dramedy "Pride." He went on to appear in "Spectre" and "Victor Frankenstein" in 2015. Scott was in five films in 2016: "Alice Through the Looking Glass," "Swallows and Amazons," "Denial," "This Beautiful Fantastic," and "Handsome Devil." In "Denial," he portrayed real-life British solicitor advocate Anthony Julius.

In 2018, Scott starred in the Irish romantic drama "The Delinquent Season." The next year, he starred in the British-American mystery thriller "A Dark Place" and had a supporting role in Sam Mendes's acclaimed war film "1917." Scott went on to play Lord Rollo in Lena Dunham's 2022 adaptation of the novel "Catherine Called Birdy." In 2023, he gave one of his most lauded performances yet as Adam, a depressed gay man who encounters his dead parents, in Andrew Haigh's drama "All of Us Strangers." Scott earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance. His subsequent credits included "Back in Action," "Wake Up Dead Man," and "Pressure."

Personal Life

Scott is openly gay, having first commented publicly on his sexuality in a 2013 interview with the British newspaper the Independent.