What is Andrew Robinson's net worth?

Andrew Robinson is an American actor, director, and author who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Andrew Robinson is best known for his chilling portrayal of the Scorpio Killer in the 1971 film "Dirty Harry" and his nuanced performance as the Cardassian spy Elim Garak in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." His career spans theater, film, and television, showcasing remarkable versatility across villainous roles, complex character parts, and classical stage performances. With theatrical roots in Shakespearean productions and training from prestigious institutions, Robinson has brought intellectual depth and psychological insight to his most memorable characters. Beyond acting, he has directed theatrical productions, taught drama at university level, and authored the novel "A Stitch in Time" based on his Star Trek character. Throughout his career, Robinson has demonstrated a particular talent for creating multidimensional antagonists and morally ambiguous characters, establishing himself as a respected character actor with exceptional range and compelling screen presence.

Early Life and Education

Andrew Jordt Robinson was born in New York City on February 14, 1942. He grew up with an early interest in the performing arts and pursued formal training to develop his talents. Robinson attended the University of New Hampshire, where he studied English literature before focusing on theater arts. He continued his theatrical education at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, one of the world's leading drama schools, where he developed the classical techniques that would inform his later stage and screen performances.

His early career was rooted in theater, with Robinson performing in Shakespeare productions and other classical works that established his technical proficiency and dramatic range. This theatrical foundation provided him with versatility that would serve him well throughout his diverse career in film and television.

Film Career and "Dirty Harry"

Robinson's breakthrough role came in Don Siegel's 1971 film "Dirty Harry," where he portrayed the Scorpio Killer opposite Clint Eastwood's Detective Harry Callahan. His performance as the psychopathic antagonist was disturbingly effective, combining manic energy with a chilling lack of empathy. The character's unpredictable nature and Robinson's fully committed portrayal created one of cinema's most memorable villains.

The impact of this role was so powerful that Robinson reportedly received death threats from viewers who conflated the actor with his character. Ironically, this exceptional performance in his first major film role created a temporary typecasting challenge, with Robinson frequently offered similar villainous parts in subsequent projects.

Beyond "Dirty Harry," Robinson appeared in films including "Charley Varrick," "Hellraiser," and "Mask." Each role demonstrated his ability to fully inhabit diverse characters while bringing psychological depth to his performances.

Television Work

Robinson built an extensive television resume with appearances in numerous series including "The Incredible Hulk," "The X-Files," "Murder, She Wrote," "Matlock," and "L.A. Law." These roles showcased his versatility across genres from crime dramas to science fiction.

His most significant television role came as the enigmatic Cardassian tailor and former spy Elim Garak in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993-1999). Initially intended as a one-episode guest appearance, Robinson's nuanced portrayal of the exiled intelligence operative living as a tailor resonated with viewers and producers alike, evolving into a recurring role throughout the series. His performance captured the character's complex moral ambiguity, combining charm and menace with a layered backstory that unfolded over multiple seasons.

As Garak, Robinson created a character who operated in shades of gray within the typically more morally defined Star Trek universe. His portrayal explored themes of exile, loyalty, and the lasting psychological effects of engaging in ethically questionable actions for patriotic purposes, adding sophisticated political dimensions to the series.

Directorial and Teaching Career

Beyond acting, Robinson has worked as a director in theater and established himself as a drama educator. He has directed productions at the Ojai Playwright's Conference and served as a faculty member at the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts, sharing his extensive knowledge with emerging performers.

His approach to teaching draws on both his classical training and practical experience across different entertainment mediums, providing students with technical skills and psychological insights into character development.

Writing

Robinson expanded his creative output by authoring the novel "A Stitch in Time," published in 2000 as part of the Star Trek literature collection. The book explores the background and inner thoughts of his character Garak, demonstrating Robinson's deep understanding of the role he portrayed and his abilities as a writer.

The novel received positive reception from Star Trek fans for its literary quality and the additional dimensions it brought to a character who had become a fan favorite through Robinson's performance.