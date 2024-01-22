Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Sep 4, 1977 (46 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Sculptor, Painter, Writer, Photographer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andrew Levitas' Net Worth

What is Andrew Levitas' Net Worth?

Andrew Levitas is an American painter, sculptor, filmmaker, writer, producer, photographer, and actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Andrew Levitas has a growing list of both American and international gallery exhibitions, and his work has attracted attention in museums, auction houses, and art fairs. In 2004, he made a huge impact in the art world with his photographic sculpture exhibition "Metalwork Experiment."

In addition to his sculpture work, his "organic abstractions" paintings have also received critical acclaim. Levitas wrote and directed the films "Lullaby" (2014) and "Minamata" (2020), and he also wrote the 2021 film "The Gateway." He played Marco Romero on The WB sitcom "Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher" from 1997 to 1998, and he had a recurring role as Cameron Welcott on the Fox series "Party of Five" in 1999. Andrew has appeared in the films "In & Out" (1997), "Hellbent" (2004), "Beauty Shop" (2005), "The Box" (2009), "The Art of Getting By" (2011), and "Bad Actress" (2011) and the television series "The Nanny" (1998–1999), "Boy Meets World" (1999), "It's All Relative" (2003), "North Shore" (2004), and "Entourage" (2009). He owns the production company Metalwork Pictures, and he produced "The Art of Getting By," "Bad Actress," "Minamata," and "The Gateway" as well as the films "Regular Boy" (2014), "Affluenza" (2014), "Flower" (2017), "The White Crow" (2018), "My Zoe" (2019), and "The Quarry" (2019).

Early Life

Andrew Levitas was born on September 4, 1977, in New York City. Andrew grew up in a Jewish household, and he studied at Horace Mann School and Dalton School. He then enrolled at New York University, earning a degree from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study in 2000. Levitas later returned to NYU to teach the course "The Artist's Mind."

Art Career

In 2014, the "New York Times" stated that Andrew "has the Midas touch" when describing his work across various creative platforms. In 2004, he became known for his "Metalwork Experiment," which featured photographic sculptures as well as art made from crumpled sheets of metal. "The New York Observer" described Levitas' process of creating photographic sculptures as "chemically and meticulously curing digitally printed photographs with hand-cut, scuffed, scraped and specially designed pieces of steel." The article also mentioned Andrew's "steel-based photographs from Africa" and stated, "His steel photos are currently selling for $20,000 and his paintings go for between $40,000 and $55,000." In 2008, Levitas became one of the first artists from the U.S. to be a part of the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, which holds an annual exhibit at the Louvre. In 2012, his "Metalwork Photograph: Sculptures at Phillips de Pury" exhibition took place in Manhattan, and the retrospective "Andrew Levitas: A Brief Survey 2002–2012" was held at his alma mater, NYU. Andrew has also created "organic abstractions," which are described as "paintings built from home made pigments, canvas, and organic materials – in some cases entire trees." In 2015, he collaborated with the Supra skate brand on "The Andrew Levitas Capsule Collection," which featured "images of Capuchin monk remains he captured while exploring the subterranean catacombs beneath Rome."

Film Career

Andrew made his directorial debut with the 2014 drama "Lullaby," which he also wrote. The film starred Garrett Hedlund, Richard Jenkins, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anne Archer, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Barden, Terrence Howard, and Amy Adams, and it earned Howard a BET Award for Best Actor. Next, Levitas wrote, directed, and produced the 2020 biographical drama "Minamata." Johnny Depp starred in and co-produced the film, which was ranked #3 in the Oscars Fan Favorite contest at the 94th Academy Awards. "Minamata" premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2020, and it was acquired by MGM's American International Pictures banner. In July 2021, Andrew wrote a letter to MGM alleging that the studio had chosen to "bury the film" due to the recent decline in Depp's public image, but a spokesperson for MGM told "Deadline," "'Minamata' continues to be among future AIP releases and at this time, the film's US release date is TBA." The film was released in the U.K. in August 2021 and in the U.S. in February 2022. Levitas co-wrote and produced the 2021 crime thriller "The Gateway," and he has more than 15 production credits to his name, including the films "The Art of Getting By" (2011), "Bad Actress" (2011), "Innocence" (2013), "Flower" (2017), "The White Crow" (2018), "Georgetown" (2019), "My Zoe" (2019), "The Quarry" (2020), and "Last Moment of Clarity" (2020). "The Art of Getting By" earned a Grand Jury Prize nomination in the Dramatic category at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, and "Flower" received a Jury Award nomination for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

Personal Life

Andrew began a relationship with singer Katherine Jenkins in October 2013, and they married on September 27, 2014, after a five-month engagement. The couple welcomed daughter Aaliyah in September 2015 and son Xander in April 2018. Levitas produced the 2020 special "Katherine Jenkins Christmas Spectacular," and Katherine appeared in Andrew's film "Minamata." Levitas previously co-owned the NYC lounge Play, and he co-owns the restaurants Lola Taverna and Little Prince in Soho. In 2022, Andrew and Katherine launched the alcohol brand Cygnet Distillery Gin. Levitas is an advocate for wildlife conservation and environmental protection, and he has given speeches about these issues at many events. He is a global patron of the charity the Wilderness Foundation, which is dedicated to "protecting wild nature while meeting the needs of human communities – for the good of all life on Earth."