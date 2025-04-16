What is Andrew Lawrence's net worth?

Andrew Lawrence is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million.

Andrew Lawrence is an American actor, filmmaker, podcaster, and singer who rose to prominence as a child star in the 1990s. Beginning his entertainment career at just three years old, Lawrence quickly established himself in Hollywood alongside his famous brothers, Joey and Matthew Lawrence. His breakthrough came starring as Andy Roman in the sitcom "Brotherly Love" (1995-1997), where he performed with his real-life siblings. Lawrence gained significant recognition as the voice of T.J. Detweiler in Disney's animated series "Recess" and appeared in multiple Disney Channel Original Movies including "The Other Me" and "Going to the Mat." Beyond acting, he has expanded his career into directing, releasing his directorial debut "The Office Mix-Up" in 2020, and maintains strong creative collaborations with his brothers through their podcast and band ventures.

Early Life and Family

Andrew Lawrence was born on January 12, 1988, in Abington, Pennsylvania, to Donna Lynn Shaw, a former elementary school teacher and personal talent manager, and Joseph Lawrence Mignogna Jr., an insurance broker. He is the youngest of three brothers, all of whom pursued careers in entertainment. The family changed their stage surname from "Mignogna" to "Lawrence" before Andrew was born.

Andrew's entertainment career was influenced by his older brothers Joey and Matthew, who were already established in the industry. This family connection provided Andrew with early opportunities, including his professional acting debut at age three on the television series "Walter and Emily" with Cloris Leachman and Brian Keith.

Acting Career

Andrew's career quickly developed in both television and film. After making guest appearances on shows like "Blossom" (playing Little Joey), he secured a regular role on the comedy series "Tom" playing Tom Arnold's son.

His most notable early role came in 1995 when he starred alongside his brothers in "Brotherly Love," playing Andy Roman for the show's two-season run. The series, though short-lived, helped cement the Lawrence brothers as popular young actors of the 1990s.

In 1998, Andrew took over voicing the character T.J. Detweiler in Disney's animated series "Recess," replacing Ross Malinger. This role became one of his most recognizable, and he continued voicing the character in the feature film and several direct-to-video sequels.

Andrew's Disney connection strengthened with starring roles in multiple Disney Channel Original Movies, including:

"Horse Sense" (1999)

"The Other Me" (2000)

"Jumping Ship" (2001)

"Going to the Mat" (2004)

He also expanded into film work, appearing as John Travolta's son in "White Man's Burden" and taking roles in projects like "United States of Tara" and "Hawaii Five-0."

Music and Other Ventures

Following in his brothers' musical footsteps, Andrew released his debut EP "Kings March" in November 2016. That same year, he joined Joey and Matthew to form the band "Still 3," releasing their debut single "Lose Myself" in February 2017.

In 2020, Andrew made his directorial debut with the film "The Office Mix-Up," expanding his creative repertoire beyond acting and music.

In 2023, the Lawrence brothers launched the "Brotherly Love Podcast," which focuses on their experiences in the entertainment industry and includes discussions about their time working together on "Brotherly Love." The podcast was created through PodCo, a podcast studio launched by actress Christy Carlson Romano.

Recent Work and Legacy

Andrew has continued to work both in front of and behind the camera. He directed and starred alongside Joey in the 2023 film "Frankie Meets Jack" and appeared in "Better Than Love" (2019) with Matthew.

The Lawrence brothers have maintained their close relationship throughout their careers, continuing to collaborate on various projects. In 2021, they co-starred in the holiday film "Mistletoe Mixup" and have discussed developing a half-hour comedy series called "Lawrence House" with the producer of "Wedding Crashers."

In 2024, the brothers reunited at 90s Con in Daytona, where they discussed their experiences growing up in the spotlight and their enduring bond. Now in his mid-30s, Andrew continues to build upon his multi-faceted career while maintaining the family connections that helped launch him into stardom.