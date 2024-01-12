Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Birthdate: Jan 29, 1979 (44 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.84 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andrew Keegan's Net Worth

What is Andrew Keegan's Net Worth?

Andrew Keegan is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Andrew Keegan began his professional acting career in 1991. He went on to appear in over 20 films and 20 television shows. Some of this film appearances include "The Broken Hearts Club," "O," "Camp Nowhere" and "Independence Day." Some of Keegan's TV appearances include "Full House," "Party of Five," "7th Heaven," "Step By Step," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "The Amanda Show," "Related" and "Thunder Alley."

At the height of his popularity, Keegan claimed to have an actual shed filled with fan mail. He said he was receiving over 2,000 letters a week until it became difficult to respond to them all. Andrew Keegan has a younger brother named Casey, who is also an actor. In 2009 Keegan stepped on stage for the first time as Rigby in Erik Patterson's award-winning play, "He Asked For It." Keegan is probably best known for his performance as Joey Donner in the film "10 Things I Hate About You."

During the 2010s, he stepped back from his acting career to focus on his family and his spiritual life and founded Full Circle, a community spiritual center, though he later returned to acting.

Early Life

Andrew Keegan was born on January 29, 1979 in Los Angeles, California to parents Lana and Larry Heying. His mother worked as a hairdresser while his father was a voice-over actor. He grew up with his younger brother, Casey, who was born the year after him and also went on to become an actor. His mother is originally from Colombia while his father is of German and Czech ancestry.

Career

Keegan began acting as a teenager in the 1990s. His first role came in 1993 when he had a voice role in the television role "The Halloween Tree." He also appeared in two episodes of "Baywatch" from 1993 to 1994. In 1994, he was cast in "Camp Nowhere" as Zack Dell. He also landed a prominent role in the series "Thunder Alley" as Jack Kelly and appeared in 17 episodes of the show. In 1995, he appeared in the television movies "Freaky Friday" and "Fight for Justice: The Nancy Conn Story" and in the film "The Skateboard Kid II." Additionally, he appeared in an episode of "Full House" that year. In 1996, he briefly appeared in the film "Independence Day" and also appeared in episodes of "Moesha," "Boy Meets World," and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch."

In 1997, Keegan landed a recurring role on the show "7th Heaven" as the character Wilson West, the love interest of one of the show's main characters. Between 1997 and 2002, he appeared in 22 episodes of the show. He also landed another television role in 1997 when he was cast as Reed Isley in "Party of Five" and appeared in eight episodes.

In 1999, Keegan had a role in the film "10 Things I Hate About You" as Joey Donner. He also appeared as himself in an episode of "The Amanda Show." In 2000, he appeared in the film "The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy" and then in "O" in 2001. In 2002, he was cast as David in the television film "Teenage Caveman." In 2004, he had a role in "Perfect Opposites" followed by roles in "Extreme Dating" and "Cruel World" in 2005. The following year, he appeared in the film "A New Wave." In 2007, he made appearances in "Waiting for Dublin" and "A Christmas Too Many. In 2008, Keegan appeared in "Dough Boys" followed by the film "The Penitent Man" and the film "Kill Speed" in 2010.

Keegan had roles in "Sold" and "Love, Wedding, Marriage" in 2011. Over the next couple years, he appeared in the short films "Fight Night Legacy" and "The Price We Pay." He also appeared in episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Adam and Jamero" around this time.

In 2017, he had a role in an episode of "Hollywood Darlings. In 2018, Keegan was cast as Blake in the film "Living Among Us." In 2020, he appeared as Jan in the film "Adverse." He also appeared in a much-praised episode of the teen drama show "Trinkets."

Personal Life

Keegan has been romantically connected to several women during his time in the spotlight. Early in his career, he reportedly dated Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristi Parrales. In 1997, he dated Jennifer Love Hewitt. From 1998 to 2001, he was in a relationship with LeAnn Rimes. In 2001, he dated Piper Perabo. He was connected to Elisha Cuthbert from 2002 to 2003. In 2013, he began a relationship with Arista Ilona. They welcomed a daughter together in October 2020.

Full Circle

In 2014, Keegan founded Full Circle, a community spiritual center based in Venice, Los Angeles. The organization was characterized in different ways, as some publications like "Vice" referred to it as a new religion while others called it a cult. Keegan himself described the group as a "non-denominational spiritual community center where people of all beliefs and backgrounds come together to meditate, practice yoga, and engage artistically." Publications did some research into the group to try to understand the belief system it was following. "New York Magazine" determined it loosely seemed to follow Hinduism.

In 2015, the Full Circle temple was raided by California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control officers in relation to the group's distribution of kombucha, a fermented beverage made from black tea. The temple reportedly did not know that they needed a license to distribute kombucha. In 2017, Full Circle closed due to financial difficulties, largely due to a sharp increase in property values in the area which made it challenging to afford the price of rent.