What is Andrew Gower's Net Worth?

Andrew Gower is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. After graduating from drama school, Andrew Gower broke out with a run of roles that showed range early on, from a sly, modern vampire to a conflicted historical prince. Audiences first noticed his ability to disappear into parts on British television dramas, then saw him expand into international series with larger canvases and devoted fan bases. Gower moves comfortably between genres, shifting from period pieces to fantasy and contemporary thrillers while keeping an eye on detail and psychology. He has also pursued music and small creative projects alongside screen work, which has helped him build a career that prizes variety over typecasting. Over more than a decade of steady work, he has become a reliable presence whose performances add texture to ensemble storytelling and keep viewers invested in the stakes of each scene.

Early Life

Andrew Gower was born in 1989 and raised near Liverpool, England. He acted in school productions and local drama groups before deciding to pursue formal training. After sixth form, he was accepted to the Oxford School of Drama, where he refined his technique and began performing original scenes and short films.

Training and Breakthrough

At the Oxford School of Drama, Gower focused on text work, movement, and character study. Upon graduating, he won the Spotlight Prize for Best Actor, a recognition that helped him land representation and early auditions. The award put him on casting directors' radar and led quickly to recurring television work.

Television and Film Career

Gower's first television credits arrived in short order. He appeared in the medical drama "Monroe," then earned attention as Nick Cutler in "Being Human," playing a calculating vampire with an urbane edge. He starred as Victor Frankenstein in the live event "Frankenstein's Wedding… Live in Leeds," which showcased his ability to carry heightened, theatrical material for a broad audience.

International viewers came to know him as Prince Charles Edward Stuart in "Outlander," a role that required both fragile idealism and mounting desperation. He continued to widen his range with the anthology hit "Black Mirror" in the episode "Crocodile," followed by fantasy-noir world-building in "Carnival Row," where he played Ezra Spurnrose, an anxious, status-conscious aristocrat whose rigidity curdles into menace. He also appeared in "Miss Scarlet & The Duke" as Rupert Parker, bringing a lighter, socially observant touch to a Victorian mystery setting.

On film and limited series projects, Gower has balanced leads and strong supporting turns, often choosing material that lets him explore conflicted loyalties, moral pressure, or eccentric wit. The throughline is preparation and specificity rather than reliance on a single persona.

Stage Work

Parallel to screen roles, Gower has returned to the theater for contemporary and classic pieces. His stage work emphasizes text-driven storytelling, close ensemble collaboration, and precise shifts in tone. These productions have kept his craft grounded and informed the detail he brings to camera work.

Music and Other Projects

Gower has written and performed music since his teens, at one point fronting the rock band Emerson. He continues to record and collaborate on small-scale creative projects, including short-form film ventures, which reflect a do-it-yourself approach to storytelling outside traditional commissioning cycles.

Awards and Recognition

Winning the Spotlight Prize at the outset marked Gower as a talent to watch. Subsequent roles in "Outlander," "Black Mirror," "Carnival Row," and "Miss Scarlet & The Duke" have expanded his profile with both genre fans and mainstream audiences. Casting directors regularly tap him for parts that require intelligence, controlled intensity, and subtle shifts between sympathy and suspicion.