Andrea Savage Net Worth:

What Is Andrea Savage's Net Worth?

Andrea Savage is an American actress, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Andrea Savage created, starred on, wrote, and produced the TruTV series "I'm Sorry" (2017–2019), and she directed the episodes "Butt Bumpers" (2017), "Barbara T. Warren" (2019), and "Little Louse on the Prairie" (2019). Andrea also starred on, wrote, and produced Comedy Central's "Dog Bites Man" (2006) and HBO's "Funny or Die Presents" (2010–2011), and she wrote and directed the 2012 short "Republicans, Get in My Vagina," which she co-starred in with Kate Beckinsale and Judy Greer.

Savage has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Step Brothers" (2008), "Dinner for Schmucks" (2010), "Life Happens" (2011), "The House" (2017), and "Look Both Ways" (2022) and the television series "Sweet Valley High" (1996–1997), "Significant Others" (2004), "The Hotwives of Orlando" (2014), "The Hotwives of Las Vegas" (2015), "Episodes" (2015–2017), "iZombie" (2016–2017), and "Veep" (2016–2017). She has lent her voice to "Glenn Martin DDS" (2009), "The Life & Times of Tim" (2011–2012), "American Dad!" (2014), "Bob's Burgers" (2018), "The Freak Brothers" (2021), "The Great North" (2022), and "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" (2022), and she began hosting the podcast "Andrea Savage: A Grown-Up Woman #buttholes" in 2019. In 2015, Andrea and her "The Hotwives of Orlando" co-stars earned a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast.

Early Life

Andrea Savage was born Andrea Kristen Savage on February 20, 1973, in Santa Monica, California. Andrea is the daughter of Richard and Sharon Savage, and her heritage is Ashkenazi Jewish and Greek. As a high school senior, Savage played the title role in a school production of the musical "Mame." After graduation, she earned a degree from Cornell University in New York, where she majored in government and minored in law. Andrea told "Parade" in 2017, "I loved acting but always thought it would be an irresponsible thing to do. I had a lot of self-judgement for even considering it. It seemed like something silly. My junior year of college, I was studying in southern Spain and was alone a lot with my thoughts. I realized, I have to try this." Savage later took classes at The Groundlings School in Los Angeles and eventually began performing with the famed improv comedy troupe.

Career

In 1995, Andrea appeared in the short film "Song of the Sea," and from 1996 to 1997, she played Renata Vargas on "Sweet Valley High," which was based on the Francine Pascal young adult book series of the same name. She guest-starred on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" (1997), "Suddenly Susan" (1998), "Stark Raving Mad" (1999), "Inside Schwartz" (2001), "Good Morning, Miami" (2002), "In-Laws" (2002), "The West Wing" (2004), "The King of Queens" (2004–2005), "Cold Case" (2005), "Two and a Half Men" (2007), "The Winner" (2007), and "The Cleaner" (2008), and in 2004, she starred as Chelsea on the Bravo sitcom "Significant Others." In 2006, Savage played Tillie Sullivan on Comedy Central's "Dog Bites Man" alongside Zach Galifianakis, A.D. Miles, and Matt Walsh. In 2008, she appeared in the improv comedy film "The Grand" and co-starred with Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and Kathryn Hahn in the Adam McKay-directed comedy "Step Brothers," which grossed $128.1 million at the box office. Andrea would team up with Ferrell again in 2017's "The House," which also starred Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, and Nick Kroll. She also embarked on the Funny or Die Comedy Tour with Ferrell, Galifianakis, Nick Swardson, and Demetri Martin.

Savage appeared in the 2009 teen romantic comedy "I Love You, Beth Cooper," then she co-starred with Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Jemaine Clement, Stéphanie Szostak, and Lucy Punch in 2010's "Dinner for Schmucks." She guest-starred on "Party Down" (2010), "Modern Family" (2011), "House of Lies" (2012), "The League" (2012; 2014), "Newsreaders" (2013), and "Kroll Show" (2014), and she appeared in the films "Life Happens" (2011), "You're Not You" (2013), and "Sleeping with Other People" (2015). Andrea starred as Veronica Von Vandervon on Hulu's "The Hotwives of Orlando" (2014) and Ivanka Silversan on "The Hotwives of Las Vegas" (2015), and from 2015 to 2017, she played Helen Basch on Showtime's "Episodes."

From 2016 to 2017, Savage had recurring roles as Vivian Stoll on The CW's "iZombie" and as Senator / President Laura Montez on the critically-acclaimed HBO series "Veep." In 2017, she began starring as Andrea Warren on the semi-autobiographical sitcom "I'm Sorry." Savage created the series, and she produced it alongside Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. In June 2019, "I'm Sorry" was renewed for its third season, but TruTV later reversed the renewal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea guest-starred on "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2015), "Drunk History" (2016), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2017), and "The Goldbergs" (2021), and she appeared in the 2018 film "Summer '03." In 2022, she voiced Serena in the animated Paramount+ movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," and co-starred with Lili Reinhart and Luke Wilson in the Netflix film "Look Both Ways." In May 2022, it was announced that Savage had been cast as ATF agent Stacy Beale in the Paramount+ crime drama "Tulsa King."

Personal Life

Andrea is married to talent agent Jeremy Plager, who spent 25 years at CAA representing clients such as Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Grant, Kevin Costner, Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, and Sally Field. In 2020, Plager left CAA to focus on launching a management and production company. Andrea and Jeremy welcomed a daughter in 2009.

Real Estate

In 2016, Savage sold her nearly 5,900 square foot home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles for around $2.95 million. She purchased the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home for $2.415 million six years earlier. The home includes a two-story living room, a gym, and an office, and a swimming pool with a spa sits on the half-acre property.