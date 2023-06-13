Andrea Brillantes Net Worth

What is Andrea Brillantes's Net Worth?

Andrea Brillantes is a Filipino actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Andrea Brillantes is known for appearing in television series and films like "Annaliza," "Kadenang Ginto," and "E-Boy," among others.

Early Life

Brillantes was born on March 12, 2003 in Taytay, Rizal, Philippines and given the name Anndrew Blythe Daguio Gorostiza. Growing up, she went by the nickname Andrea. She was raised by her parents, Byron and Mabel, and grew up with her older brother Kismet and her older sisters Kayla Ann and Nina.

Career

Brillantes made her first television appearance in the children's comedy show "Goin' Bulilit." The show was in the sketch comedy style. She later appeared in the 2010 ABS-CBN drama series "Alyna." In that show, she played Sofia Alvaro, a young girl who is the lost daughter of Alyna, played by Shaina Magdayao. In 2012, she landed a role in "E-boy" as the character of the Princess, a boyish girl who believes in fairy tales. She also made guest appearances in "Wansapanataym" and in other shows on "TV5."

In 2013, Brillantes got her first big break when she landed a main role part in the family drama series "Annaliza." She played the character of Annaliza, a girl who has to go through a number of difficulties while living with her foster parents. The show debuted in May of 2013 and then ended in March of 2014. She was recognized at the 27th and 28th PMPC Star Awards for TV for her performance in the show. In 2014, she starred in "Hawak Kamay" as the character of Lorry Magpantay-Agustin. She won the Child Star of the Year award at the Yahoo! Celebrity Awards in 2014 for her performance in "Hawak Kamay." The following year, she starred in the remake version of "Pangako So 'Yo" as the character Lia Buenavista. She also appeared in the films "Crazy Beautiful You" and "Everyday I Love You."

In 2017, Brillantes landed a role in "Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin." She also appeared in "A Love to Last" and "Wansapanataym: Louie's Biton." From 2018 to 2020, she appeared as the character of Margaret in "Kadenang Ginto." She also appeared in the films "Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes" and "Kahit Ayaw Mo Na."

In 2019, she landed roles in five films – "Banal," "Spark," "The Ghosting," "Wild Little Love," and "The Mall, The Merrier." For her work in "Banal," She won the Best Young Actress award at the 7th Urduja Heritage Film Awards. In 2020, she appeared in the series "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?" The next year, she appeared in the shows "Click, Like, Share: Poser" and "Saying Goodbye" as well as in the film "On the Job: The Missing 8." In 2022, she landed role sin the shows "Lyric and Beat," "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Engagement Ring," and "Drag You & Me."

Personal Life

Brillantes was in a romantic relationship with Seth Fedelin. The couple later broke up before she began dating actor and athlete Ricci Rivero.