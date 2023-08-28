Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Jul 18, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: The Bronx Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.702 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andre Royo's Net Worth

Andre Royo is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million.

Andre Royo's first on-screen credit came as a music store clerk in 1998's "L.A. Without A Map". He appeared in "Law & Order", "Third Watch", "Wonderland", and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" before landing his best-known part as Bubbles on HBO's hit drama series "The Wire" from 2002 until 2008. Royo appeared in more than 50 episodes of the show.

He has since had parts in "The Jury", "Cuts", "CSI: Miami", "All the Invisible Children", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles", "Heroes", "Criminal Minds", "Numb3rs", "CSI: NY", "Party Down", "The Whole Truth", "Fringe", "Memphis Beat", "How to Make It in America", "Prime Suspect", "The Wire: The Musical", "Freelancers", "Kenan and Kel", "G", "Red Tails", "The Spectacular Now", "Lila & Eve", "Hellbenders", "Key and Peele", "Bob's Burgers", "In Security", and "Low Expectations".

Royo has frequently spoken out about his experience with casting directors telling him that his skin color will keep him from landing certain roles because he isn't "black enough" or "Latino enough" to portray those characters. He participated in a discussion at Harvard University with several of his co-stars from "The Wire", talking about what at-risk youth can learn from the show.

Early Life

Andre Royo was born on July 18, 1968 in New York City, New York. His is of Cuban and African-American heritage. He attended Mount Saint Michael Academy in The Bronx from 1982 until 1986.

Career

Royo made his acting debut in a minor role in the 1998 film, "L.A. Without a Map." In 1999, he made guest appearances on a number of different television series like "Law & Order" and "Third Watch." In 2000, he had a small role in John Singleton's remake of the 1971 film "Shaft." He also appeared in the 2002 movie "G," a film based on "The Great Gatsby."

Royo booked one of his most well-known roles in 2002 when he was cast as character Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins in the series "The Wire." His character was a series regular who played the role of a drug addict and confidential informant. He was so convincing in his portrayal as being a drug addict that while on-location film, he was approached by a Baltimore resident and given a small package of heroin and reportedly told by the resident "Man, you need this more than I do." He appeared in 40 episodes of the show from 2002 to 2008. In October of 2009, Royo was featured on a panel discussion at Harvard University along with fellow actors from "The Wire," Sonja Sohn and Michael K. Williams. The panel discussed the value of the series as a media source that at-risk youth can relate to and learn lessons from.

In 2008, Royo made a brief appearance in "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicle" as a soldier in a unit that was sent back in time. The same year, he was also introduced as the character Stephen Canfield during the third season of the television series "Heroes." The same year, he also played the role of a drug addicted homeless serial killer in the "Criminal Minds" season four episode called "Catching Out." In 2010, Royo guest starred on the Starz original series "Party Down." The same year, he was a guest star in the third season premiere as well as the seventh and eighteen episodes of the Fox television series "Fringe." He played the character of a cab driver in a parallel universe.

In 2012, Royo appeared in the NBC police drama "Prime Suspect" as the character of Santana Cordero. He also appeared in the 2012 film "Red Tails" as Antwan "Coffee" Coleman. Royo then then appeared in a "Key & Peele" sketch. In 2013, he portrayed geometry teacher Mr. Aster in the romantic-comedy drama film "The Spectacular Now." Royo was a guest, playing Otis in the episode "Trading Faces" on Paul Scheer's action comedy series "NTSF:SD:SUV" on Cartoon Network's late-night block, Adult Swim. He also voiced a number of characters in an episode of "Bob's Burgers."

In 2015, he appeared in the drama film "Lila & Eve" as the character named Skaketti, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Viola Davis. The same year, he appeared in Marvel's "Agent Carter" series portraying Spider Raymond. He also appeared in Showtime's "Happyish" as Barry, a mutual friend of the main characters of the show. He was also cast in the Amazon Prime series "Hand of God" in 2014. He appeared on 20 episodes of the series from 2014 to 2017.

Royo's next major role came when he was cast in the series "Empire" in 2015. He was cast as the character Thirsty Rawlings and appeared in 53 episodes from 2015 to 2019. In 2016, he appeared in an episode of "Masters of Sex." The following year, in 2017, he appeared in an episode of "Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories." Royo appeared in two films in 2018 – "Beautiful Boy" and "Prospect." In 2020, he was cast in five episodes of the series "Interrogation." The following year, in 2021, he was cast in ten episodes of "Truth Be Told." The same year, he also appeared in five episodes of "With Love" as the character Laz Zayas. In 2022, he was cast in the film "To Leslie" and played the character Royal.

Personal Life

Royo married his wife, Jane Choi, on November 21, 1997. After over two decades of marriage, Choi filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Together, they have one daughter together named Stella. By the time the couple divorced, their daughter was no longer a minor. In general, Royo remains private about his personal life.