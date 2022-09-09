Andre Braugher Net Worth:

What Is Andre Braugher's Net Worth?

Andre Braugher is an Emmy-winning American actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Andre Braugher is best known for starring as Detective Frank Pembleton on "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993–1999), Owen Thoreau Jr. on "Men of a Certain Age" (2009–2011), and Captain Raymond Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2013–2021), and he played Corporal Thomas Searles in the 1989 film "Glory."

Andre has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Primal Fear" (1996), "City of Angels" (1998), "Frequency" (2000), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "The Mist" (2007), and "Salt" (2010), the TV movie "The Tuskegee Airmen" (1995), and the television series "Gideon's Crossing" (2000–2001), "Hack" (2002–2004), "House" (2009–2012), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2011–2015), and "Last Resort" (2012–2013). He also executive produced the 2002 TV movie "10,000 Black Men Named George" and the 2012 short "Rosita Lopez for President," and he has lent his voice to the animated projects "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse" (2010), "Spirit Untamed" (2021), "Jackie Chan Adventures" (2000–2001), "Axe Cop" (2015), and "BoJack Horseman" (2017).

Early Life

Andre Braugher was born Andre Keith Braugher on July 1, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Sally and Floyd Braugher, and he has three older siblings. Sally was a postal worker, and Floyd worked as a heavy equipment operator. After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep, Braugher earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre in 1984. Andre then graduated from the Juilliard School with a Master of Fine Arts in 1988 and received the Most Outstanding Theatre Student honor.

Career

Braugher made both his film and television debuts in 1989, appearing in the historical war drama "Glory" and the TV movies "Kojak: Ariana" and "Kojak: Fatal Flaw." "Glory" earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Andre starred in the TV movies "Kojak: Flowers for Matty" (1990), "Kojak: It's Always Something" (1990), "Murder in Mississippi" (1990), "Kojak: None for Blind" (1990), "Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture" (1990), and "Class of '61" (1993), and he portrayed Jackie Robinson in 1990's "The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson" and Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in 1995's "The Tuskegee Airmen." He appeared in the films "Striking Distance" (1993), "Primal Fear" (1996), "Get on the Bus" (1996), "Thick as Thieves" (1998), "City of Angels" (1998), and "It's the Rage" (1999), and from 1993 to 1998, he starred as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama "Homicide: Life on the Street." The series aired 122 episodes over seven seasons and earned Braugher a Primetime Emmy. He reprised his role in 2000's "Homicide: The Movie." In 1996, Andre played the title role in a Shakespeare in the Park production of "Henry V," and he won an Obie Award for his performance.

From 2000 to 2001, Braugher starred as Dr. Ben Gideon on the ABC series "Gideon's Crossing," and he played Marcellus Washington on the CBS crime drama "Hack" from 2002 to 2004. Around this time, he also appeared in the films "A Better Way to Die" (2000), "Frequency" (2000), and "Duets" (2000), the TV movies "10,000 Black Men Named George" (2002) and "Soldier's Girl" (2003), and the Stephen King miniseries "Salem's Lot" (2004). Andre would star in King's work again as Brent Norton in the 2007 film "The Mist." He won his second Emmy for playing Nick Atwater in the 2006 miniseries "Thief," then he starred as General George W. Mancheck in the 2008 miniseries "The Andromeda Strain." Braugher appeared in the films "Poseidon" (2006), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "Live!" (2007), and "Passengers" (2008), and from 2009 to 2012, he had a recurring role as Dr. Darryl Nolan on the Fox series "House." In 2009, he began starring as Owen Thoreau Jr. on TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula. He earned two Emmy nominations for his performance on the series. From 2006 to 2010, Andre narrated the Olympic Games introduction, and he also narrated the 2010 James Patterson audiobook "Cross Fire."

Braugher appeared in the films "Salt" (2010), "The Baytown Outlaws" (2012), "The Gambler" (2014), and "Emily & Tim" (2015), and from 2011 to 2015, he had a recurring role as Bayard Ellis on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." He played Captain Marcus Chaplin on the ABC military drama "Last Resort" from 2012 to 2013, and from 2013 to 2021, he starred as Captain Raymond Holt on the Fox/NBC comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The series earned Andre four Emmy nominations, and he reprised his role in the 2016 "New Girl" episode "Homecoming." In 2019, he played James Evans on the ABC special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times,'" and he guest-starred on "The Good Fight" in 2022.

Personal Life

Andre married actress Ami Brabson on December 28, 1991, and they have three sons, Michael (born 1992), Isaiah (born 1996), and John (born 2003). Ami played the wife of Andre's character on "Homicide: Life on the Street," and she has also had recurring roles on "All My Children," "The Beat," "The Jury," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Damages."

Awards and Nominations

Braugher has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmys, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1998 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Thief" in 2006. He also earned a nomination for "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1996, and his other nominations were for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for "The Tuskegee Airmen" (1996), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Gideon's Crossing" (2001), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Men of a Certain Age" (2010 and 2011), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020). Andre received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for "Gideon's Crossing" in 2001 and Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Thief" in 2007. He has earned more than 20 NAACP Image Award nominations for "The Tuskegee Airmen," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "City of Angels," "Passing Glory," "Gideon's Crossing," "Hack," "10,000 Black Men Named George," "Thief," "The Andromeda Strain," "Men of a Certain Age," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "Spirit Untamed."

Braugher has won four Online Film & Television Association Awards: Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1998), Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "Thief" (2006), and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2014 and 2015). In 1995, he won a Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Actor in a Quality Drama Series for "Homicide: Life on the Street," and the series also earned him Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in Drama in 1997 and 1998. Andre received a Black Reel Award for Network/Cable – Best Actor and a Gold Derby Award for TV Movie/Mini Lead Actor for "Thief," and in 2001, he won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actor – Suspense for "Frequency." Braugher has also received a NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance – Drama for "Men of a Certain Age" (2012) and two Critics Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2014 and 2016).