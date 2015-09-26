Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 29, 1970 (53 years old)
Birthplace:
Chelsea
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Presenter, Journalist
Nationality:
United Kingdom
💰 Compare Andi Peters' Net Worth

What is Andi Peters' Net Worth?

Andi Peters is an English television presenter, producer, voice actor, and journalist who has a net worth of $4 million. Andi Peters was born in Chelsea, London, England, United Kingdom in July 1970. He is currently employed by ITV but got started with the Children's BBC. Peters provided voices for the UK version of the movie Toy Story 2.

From 1993 to 1996 he presented the TV series Live & Kicking and in 1996 he presented on the series The Noise. Peters presented the TV series Sunday Feast in 2006 and Celebrity MasterChef in 2008. He has hosted the Dancing on Ice Tour since 2007 and has narrated the ITV2 reality TV series The Big Reunion since 2013. He owns a modeling agency for fitness models.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Reggie Yates Net Worth
    Reggie
    Yates
  2. Nadia Sawalha Net Worth
    Nadia
    Sawalha
  3. Clarke Peters Net Worth
    Clarke
    Peters
  4. Nick Knowles Net Worth
    Nick
    Knowles
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  7. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  8. Eddie Jones Net Worth
    Eddie
    Jones
  9. Ian MacKaye Net Worth
    Ian
    MacKaye
  10. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  11. Simone Biles Net Worth
    Simone
    Biles
  12. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  13. Louis C.K. Net Worth
    Louis
    C.K.
  14. Kendall Jenner Net Worth
    Kendall
    Jenner
  15. Jon Lovitz Net Worth
    Jon
    Lovitz
  16. Jason Calacanis Net Worth
    Jason
    Calacanis